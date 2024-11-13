Cork City Council passes first motion tackling misinformation following Belong To campaign

Cork City Council has become the first to pass a motion committing “to using factual and accurate information, based on credible sources” in its discussions and debates.

The proposal was put forward by general election candidate Cllr Pádraig Rice, following a pledge as part of Belong To’s #CheckTheFacts campaign. The national LGBTQ+ youth organisation developed the initiative in response to increased misinformation and disinformation in Ireland and beyond.

During the recent local elections, a total of 313 candidates committed to using factual and accurate information if elected, and 131 of the signatories were successful in earning a seat in their respective councils. Fulfilling his pledge, Cllr Rice brought the motion to Cork City Council, which was passed on Monday, November 11.

“I’m delighted that my motion on mis and disinformation was passed by Cork City Council,” the Social Democrat politician stated. “We are in an age of misinformation, and Cork City Council is not immune to that.

“For my part, I intend to call out misinformation, and I have called on my Council colleagues to do the same. I am very glad that the Council Executive has also reaffirmed its commitment to the Public Sector Duty under Article 42 of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission Act. In so doing, Cork City Council is committing to take steps to eliminate discrimination, promote equality and protect the human rights of staff and service users.

“This is very welcome,” he concluded.

Moninne Griffith, CEO of Belong To, also commented, saying: “I wish to express my gratitude to Cllr Rice for bringing forward this motion as he committed to doing in the local election campaign. We know that misinformation impacts heavily on marginalised communities in particular and the circulation of misinformation has real-life consequences.

“The Being LGBTQI+ in Ireland research from Trinity College Dublin, published this year found that 1 in 4 members of Ireland’s LGBTQI+ community have been punched, hit or physically attacked due to being LGBTQI+, and 72% experienced verbal abuse due to being LGBTQI+.

“These incidents do not happen in isolation. They are fostered in an environment of misinformation and disinformation. So we thank Cllr Rice and all counsellors who voted to pass this motion for their commitment to facts,” she said.