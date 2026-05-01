Cork City FC releases new jersey in support of LGBTQ+ youth services

Cork City FC has just launched a third jersey for the 2026 season, collaborating with Belong To, the national organisation supporting LGBTQ+ youth. The special edition kit includes a rainbow design across the club badge and sponsorship logos, as well as on the sleeves, symbolising a commitment to supporting inclusion and representation for LGBTQ+ players and supporters.

The jersey sales will raise funds for Belong To, with a minimum of €5,000 going towards supporting the organisation’s national youth services, which include youth groups, family support, and education. As well as this, the Rebel Army club is partnering with the organisation throughout the 2026 season to help support Belong To’s vital work in championing LGBTQ+ young people in Ireland.

Kieran O’Donovan, Cork native and recently appointed Belong To CEO, notes that “visibility saves lives. Seeing the iconic Cork City FC colors side-by-side with the pride flag sends a powerful message to LGBTQ+ young people that they belong – not just in the stands, but in the heart of the sporting community”.

With kit sales set to bring in crucial funds for the organisation, the club’s support goes beyond visibility and will have a resonant impact for both local and national queer and trans youth.

O’Donovan says that the organisation is “incredibly proud to partner with the Rebel Army to champion an Ireland where every young person is safe and supported exactly as they are”.

Through this initiative, the club and collaborating organisation strive to foster this inclusion and bring a positive ethos to the sporting community.

In 2019, Cork City FC was the first League of Ireland club to demonstrate public support for the LGBTQ+ community with their one-off Pride jersey, worn by players and auctioned to raise money for Cork Pride. The Community Co-ordinator of the club, Erika Ní Thuama, stated that “it was important to reaffirm our commitment to inclusion for all within sport, as a player or a fan”, with the release of this special edition jersey.

The jersey, Cork’s third kit for the season, is available to purchase at the Cork City FC shop, both online and in Douglas Village Shopping Centre. It is retailing at €60.