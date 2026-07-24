Cynthia Nixon to officiate world's largest "all-girl" wedding

Actor and LGBTQ+ advocate Cynthia Nixon has been announced for an incredible role as ‘Reverend-for-the-Day’ at Bride Pride St. Pete, a large-scale ceremony where couples can be married or renew their vows en masse. The ceremony will take place on February 21, 2027, during the Winter Pride celebrations in St. Petersburg, Florida. The event organisers aim to include 100 couples; if they do, it could break a Guinness World Record.

Bride Pride is inclusive of all kinds of sapphic love. The event invites all couples under the umbrella of sapphic, queer and lesbian, including trans folk, to join in and celebrate their love.

Sex in the City actor Cynthia Nixon put out a statement regarding her involvement in the event, in which she said, “At a time when visibility and community matter more than ever, Bride Pride creates a beautiful and joyful public celebration of love.”

She continued, “I’m honoured to help bring these couples together in such a meaningful and historic way.”

Cynthia Nixon has a long-standing history of LGBTQ+ rights advocacy, stretching back to her coming out in the early 2000s and her vocal support of trans rights.

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Bride Pride was launched in the town of Provincetown, Massachusetts, in 2016, when couple Ilene Mitnick and Allison Baldwin wanted to renew their vows during the town’s Women’s Week celebration. They decided to make it bigger than them, however, inviting other couples to join them in their renewal.

With this year’s event taking place in Florida, a state that has cracked down on the LGBTQ+ community, this further shows the bravery and commitment to standing up for love that is at the heart of the queer community.

Organiser and co-founder Ilene Mitnick stated, “With the world feeling increasingly polarised, choosing to celebrate love and community becomes even more meaningful.”

She continued, “We’re on a mission to create joy, build connection and remind people that love will always have the power to unite us.”

The week running up to the event will also be filled with festivities and activities as part of Winter Pride. From February 14, organisers promise “a week-long celebration of love, diversity, and inclusion”.

This year’s Bride Pride is being sponsored by underwear brand TomboyX. For more information and to sign up for the event, visit bridepridestpete.com