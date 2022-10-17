Daniel Craig’s 'Knives Out' character confirmed as queer

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the second offering in the Knives Out franchise, writer and director Rian Johnson has confirmed that the lead character Benoit Blanc is queer.

During a press conference at the London Film Festival, Johnson was quizzed about a scene which appears to show Blanc with a male live-in lover. When asked if this meant that the character played by Daniel Craig is queer, the writer unequivocally responded, “Yes, he obviously is.”

Although this revelation will come as no surprise to LGBTQ+ fans of the first film, who will have easily read much of the queer subtext in the Blanc character, his sexuality was never clarified.

Despite letting the cat well and truly out of the ‘closet’, the filmmakers are staying tight-lipped about who has been cast to play the leading man’s love interest, with Johnson simply remarking, “There’s nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with.”

During the press conference, Craig was also staying shtum, simply saying, “No spoilers [but] who wouldn’t want to live with that person?”

With a star-studded cast featuring Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Hugh Grant, and Ethan Hawke, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery also plays its part in supporting queer talent with the incredible Janelle Monáe playing a tech entrepreneur. It also features cameos from not one but two late and great legends; musical impresario Stephen Sondheim and the leading lady of murder mysteries Angela Lansbury, who passed away earlier this month.

Fans of Knives Out have hotly awaited the release of the sequel ever since it was announced that Netflix had won the rights to the film in a deal reported to be worth $469 million. Presumably a wise investment after the original movie grossed more than $311 million against a production budget of just $40 million.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hits cinemas next month before its release on Netflix on December 23.