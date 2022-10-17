Graham Norton deactivates Twitter after feud with JK Rowling

Irish talk show host, Graham Norton, has deleted his Twitter account after he received backlash over his thoughtful comments regarding cancel culture and Trans issues.

While no official statement has been made, users also assume Graham Norton removed his Twitter account on Monday, October 17, because of the reaction to his views on writer JK Rowling. Shortly after deleting his account, Graham’s name began trending on Twitter, with fans expressing their disappointment over his account being removed.

I just feel that the group who are so sure cancel culture is ruining their lives look a bit hypocritical when they're cheering and high-fiving that they've driven Graham Norton off Twitter. "We did it, everyone! That'll teach him for saying cancel culture isn't real!" — OOZE Kempner (Sooz doesn't have an E on the end) (@SoozUK) October 17, 2022

Last week, Norton was asked about his thoughts on Trans issues and cancel culture while being interviewed by Mariella Frostrup at the Cheltenham Literature Festival. Norton offered a masterful response, stating that his voice adds nothing to the discussion, and instead suggested that journalists interview experts on Trans issues.

He said, “If people want to shine a light on those issues – and I hope people do – talk to Trans people, talk to the parents of Trans kids. Talk to doctors and psychiatrists. Talk to someone who can illuminate this in some way.”

Even though Norton did not address her by name, Rowling gave a sneering reply on Twitter saying, “Very much enjoying the recent spate of bearded men stepping confidently onto their soapboxes to define what a woman is and throw their support behind r*pe and death threats to those who dare disagree. You may mock, but takes real bravery to come out as an Old Testament prophet.”

Sponsored Content



Graham previously experienced backlash on Twitter in August after he invited the Harry Potter author to his Virgin Radio show to talk about her new novel. JK Rowling continues to experience widespread criticism for making transphobic and Trans-exclusionary statements, and Graham had her on the show even though he claimed to disagree with her views.

LGBTQ+ activists believe Rowling’s stances are discriminatory as she repeatedly takes Trans exclusionary stances and fails to acknowledge neither the harm that she causes nor the challenges and hate that Transgender and non-binary people continue to experience. In September, when pressed about why he would invite Rowling on his show at all, Graham insisted that conversation and dialogue with people who you don’t agree with are important. His response was criticised by Twitter users who claimed he wasn’t informed enough about the issues surrounding Rowling.