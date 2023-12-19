Doctor condemns misrepresentation on RTÉ Prime Time transgender healthcare episode

Following the controversial Prime Time documentary which aired on RTÉ television on Thursday, December 14, Dr Aidan Kelly, one of the clinical psychologists who was interviewed on the show, has condemned the approach taken by the programme makers.

The documentary was heavily criticised by many LGBTQ+ community organisations, who insist that Irish trans youth deserve access to evidence-based treatment and transgender healthcare, including puberty blockers.

In his criticism, Ruadhán Ó Críodáin from ShoutOut warned, “In the context of increased disinformation around LGBTI+ identities, the media must be more responsible in their coverage of trans issues. These debates cause immense harm to trans people.”

Believing the Prime Time coverage to be biased, Mammies for Trans Rights said they would love to see RTÉ give equal airtime “to the happy, healthy, joyful lives” of trans people across Ireland. They also credited the “clinicians and groups who support them with kindness and love.”

TENI (Transgender Equality Network Ireland) also issued a statement on social media asserting that the comments they had furnished to RTÉ were ignored in the documentary and published their full comments online for transparency.

In a statement issued to GCN, Dr Kelly, Director of Gender Plus, outlined how he felt his contribution was disproportionate to the other two physicians who appeared to be advocating for a more restrictive model of gender-affirming healthcare to be applied to young trans people.

He suggests that when he was approached by RTÉ to participate in the Prime Time investigation, he was misguided into thinking the production would adopt a more balanced discourse.

He also asserts that the show “shunned” the idea of developing a “respectful and compassionate” approach to gender-affirming healthcare and ignored “the harm being done to gender-questioning young people who have been left with no provision of care whatsoever.”

You can read Dr Kelly’s full statement below: