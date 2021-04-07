Rumoured Drag Race International queens hint at potential filming

Some rumored queens of the much speculated RuPaul’s Drag Race International All-Stars have returned to Twitter after taking a very suspicious hiatus.

Season 1 British queens such as Blu Hydrangea and Cheryl Hole have addressed their lack of activity on the platform in some very off-the-wall tweets. While Canadian queens Jimbo and Lemon have also been cryptically tweeting about their own break.

The infamous Baga Chipz tweeted upon her return to the platform stating, “Sorry I ain’t been online for a while, been in prison for stealing a block of black pudding from Morrisons.”

I love that for 5 seasons the US queens at least tried to uphold secrecy for All Stars, then the literal MOMENT Brits/Commonwealth get involved… it becomes a wink wink nudge nudge Carry On sketch If there can be British cultural pride it's this pic.twitter.com/eZNjeEiqTY — Lucius Massachusetts 🕺🏼 (@LukeCB_) April 6, 2021

The speculation for the potential filming of RuPaul’s Drag Race International comes when many queens went missing from their Twitter accounts between mid-March 2021 through to April 2, 2021. The rumors however have not been confirmed by any official source related to the production of an international version.

While most Drag Race shows host a total of 12 queens, this potential international version is being tipped to only include eight previous queens. Other Drag Race favourites such as Jujubee and Monique Heart, along with Dutch queen Janey Jacké, have also been expected to appear alongside the aforementioned British and Canadian queens.

Drag Race Thailand co-host Pangina Heals would be the only queen to never have participated in a previous show as a contestant if they were to appear on this international version. Jujubee would also be the only queen to appear on four different Drag Race franchise series having been on Drag Race, All-Stars, and Drag U previously, giving Shangela a run for her money.

While RuPaul herself has made no explicit claims that an international version of the show will happen, the claims made from fans in the past have served as worthy predictions for previous all-star seasons of the franchise. So time will tell, but if it’s true – what a lineup!