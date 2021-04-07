Unmissable Homo Sweet Homo fundraiser will support LGBTQ+ refugees

Homo Sweet Homo, an incredible online fundraising event to support LGBTQ+ refugees and migrants on the Greek island of Lesvos, takes places this Friday, promising a fantastic evening all in aid of a very worthy cause.

Irish artist and human rights activist Rob Moloney has been on the Greek island of Lesvos since 2016. He has been working in solidarity with refugees and migrants trapped in what he describes as “open-air prisons” on the external border of Europe. Rob has focused much of his efforts on helping individuals within the LGBTQ+ community who have fled persecution in their home countries due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Along with fellow activists, Rob started a grassroots collective in order to provide further support. He described, “We came into existence organically, as members of the LGBTQI+ refugee community began to identify members of the non-refugee LGBTIQ+ community as trusted points of contact and support, in the abject absence of any actor on the island providing specific information or support to the LGBTQI+ refugee community.”

Members of the group are people who identify as LGBTQ+ and are living in Lesvos as refugees, volunteers and locals. They are a solidarity and support group that meets every week to provide a safe space to talk, organise and share useful information specific to LGBTQ+ refugees.

Our biggest online party to date 'Homo Sweet Homo: Queer Home Has No Borders' is THIS FRIDAY!

This gorgeous party will be a fundraiser for Lesvos LGBTIQ+ Refugee Solidarity. Help us raise funds for them. Tickets start at £2 only. Get your tickets here: https://t.co/nVufiUPOXD pic.twitter.com/E1xJUbc64i — Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants (@lgsmigrants) April 5, 2021

In a wonderful show of support, the UK group Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants are holding an online zoom event to help raise necessary funds for the refugee solidarity group. Homo Sweet Homo: Queer Home Has No Borders will feature an awesome line up of entertainment.

Proceeds from the event will go to supports that individuals receive from the group, such as legal counsel, psychological support, bus tickets, food, rent, heating, electricity, sexual health screening, HRT, ART, medical appointments, and surgery.

The line-up for the fundraiser will include Jordan Charles, Rami Yasir, and DJ Trendphazr. It will also include a mix of drag, music, readings by queer performers, and speeches from LGBTQ+ refugees in Lesvos.

The Homo Sweet Homo fundraiser will start at 8pm on Friday 9th April. Tickets range from £2 to £12 and can be purchased here.