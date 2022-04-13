Drag Race stans rejoice as Dominos Ireland announce they are Team Bosco

For some, it may have been a regular day scrolling the feeds of Twitter, but for Dominos Ireland, it was time to cook up a storm through an announcement about Bosco the drag queen.

The person behind the Dominos Twitter account placed two Bosco’s side by side in their announcement – one being a household Irish figure, and the other being the drag queen finalist who is grabbing this season by the wig. The caption accompanying the photos reads: “We are #teambosco at Domino’s Ireland because look at the glow up.”

We are #teambosco at Domino's Ireland because look at the glow up. #DragRace

What followed was a series of responses from Dominos and Drag Race fans alike, reacting to the iconic announcement.

One user tweeted: “This is one of the funniest things I’ve ever witnessed. Everyone who’s Irish is in on the joke and everyone else is so confused”.

This is one of the funniest things I've ever witnessed. Everyone who's Irish is in on the joke and everyone else is so confused

The tweets from Dominos Ireland attracted so much attention that they caught the eye of Bosco, the demon queen from Season 14 herself, saying: “Which one of you gays is in charge of this account????”

Which one of you gays is in charge of this account????

Bosco came out as Transgender recently in a sincere and heartwarming Twitter thread.

Drag Race is no stranger to grabbing headlines, and recently it has been in the news following the revelation that whoever wins the series will now earn a record-breaking grand prize of $150,000. Previous winners have taken home $100,000 each since Season 4, so this increase is a huge surprise, and even more exciting for the lucky queen who gets crowned!

Alongside the 50% increase in prize money for the winner, the runner up of the season will also receive $50,000 in cash instead of leaving empty-handed.

The finalists of this season include: Bosco (queen of Dominos Ireland), Daya Betty, Lady Camden, Angeria Paris VanMicheals and Willow Pill.

Our fierce final five put their own spin on Mama Ru's song "Catwalk!"

The next episode of the beloved show will be the reunion, where each of the contestants will join forces once again for a drama-filled night right before the big finale which airs on April 22, 2022.

In the meantime, we patiently wait for an interview between the Dominos ROI account and Miss Bosco, because that would be the collaboration of the century!