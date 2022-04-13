Limited Mother Pride Block day tickets are now on sale

Mother has announced that very limited day tickets for their Pride Block Party Weekend 2022 are on sale now.

This announcement comes after the sellout of the weekend tickets for the highly anticipated Pride celebration event.

The statement from the Club reads, “The Mother team are thrilled to announce that Pride Block Party weekend tickets are now sold out BUT a very limited amount of day tickets will be released on Tuesday 12th April at 10am”.

“After three years without a Pride party, The Mother team has pulled out all the stops and are throwing the Mother of all Pride parties, with a full weekend long queer city centre festival!”

Returning to the historic grounds of the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, the event is set to take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26. The Mother Pride Block Party is back with a bang for a full weekend of celebrations, joy and Pride.

Headlining this special Pride weekend celebrations are Brazilian superstar Anitta on Saturday, June 25, and incredible Rina Sawayama on Sunday, June 26.

In addition to the brilliant acts listed above, there will also be other acts appearing across the weekend which include queer icon Peaches, electro-pop sensation Le Boom, choice nominee Elaine Mai, Ru Pauls Drag Race UK VS The World winner Blu Hydrangea, Jodie Harsh, the Mother DJs, Panti Bliss and a ton of local queer talent and allies.

The Pride Block Party lineup also boasts performances from Sing Along Social, Mother’s own Drag Aerobics, stunning drag from Victoria, Davina, Veda, Pixie Woo, Paul Ryder, Regina George and the queens from SIS, Haus of W.I.G. & Disco Utopia, alongside sets from some of Mother’s fave DJs including Tara Kumar, Claire Beck, Conor Behan, Stephen Dowling, DJ RÍ with lots more to be announced.

Mother are also installing two stages, lots of bars, tasty food stalls, activations, art installations, some new areas and much more (not to mention a few fabulous surprises thrown in!)

Tickets are available from €45 plus booking fee, grab yours here.