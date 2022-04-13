New drag bus tour is coming to Dublin

Entertainment company Hidden Dublin has just announced a new initiative that is certain to spark excitement among the capital’s queer community. The organisation is currently fundraising for a new drag bus tour in Dublin, which will inform audiences of the city’s queer history in the most fabulous of ways.

Dublin’s Drag Tour will be a BYOB experience, that sets out to explore a range of historical LGBTQ+ hotspots on a purpose-designed double-decker bus. Apart from receiving queer history lessons, passengers will also be treated to drag performances from Ireland’s favourite kings, queens and betweens during the intervals. It’s being described as “A true celebration of the historical and modern importance of the community!”

The tour, which has been scripted by none-other than friend of GCN Avoca Reaction, will touch on topics such as the Dublin Castle Gay Sex Scandal and Marriage Equality, while also shedding light on famous queer icons.

Hidden Dublin has already acquired a pre-loved Dublin Bus, which will be renovated into a performance venue fit for a (drag) queen. The company is currently fundraising for the initiative, with hopes that the money gathered will contribute to the redecoration expenses.

The upstairs design of the bus will reflect a modern performance interior, while the lower level will be more of a vintage mini-museum.

If the tour is something you would like to see come to life, you can contribute to the organisation’s Fund It page and even receive rewards for your generosity.

If you fund €20, you will be provided with a ticket to one of the first shows starting just before Pride month in June. If you fund €38, you will get two tickets to one of the first shows. If you fund €75, you get four tickets, and if you’re really keen on the idea, you can fund €600 and receive a private tour of up to 38 people, and a small thank you on the bottom floor of the bus.

Whether you’re looking for an alternative way to prink before your big night out, or just want a fun way to learn more about the underground history of Dublin, the drag tour is sure to get your wheels turning.