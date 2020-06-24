Dublin Digital Pride is in full swing and here's some of the highlights yet to come

Not letting lockdown hold them back, Dublin Digital Pride is in full swing, leading up to what promises to be an epic weekend. With a huge range of amazing events in store, here are just a handful of what you can expect!

Thursday June 25

7pm – Amnesty International Ireland – Virtual Pride Discussion

LGBTI advocates have overcome immense challenges and continue to fight for a world in which all LGBTI rights are respected and upheld, where in some contexts, existence itself is an act of resistance. LGBTI activists who stand up for an equal world face enormous risks and discrimination, varying from country to country, and all are part of the global LGBTI struggle.

That is why Pride will be amplifying LGBTI stories from across the globe by turning their digital platforms over to LGBTI activists, bringing three international activists together to discuss their personal stories, the challenges they still face and their hopes for the future.

8pm – Sporting Pride – Standing Proud in Irish Sport

Nikki Symmons, former hockey and cricket international and Ireland’s most-capped team player in history and Donal Óg Cusack, three-time All Ireland Hurling winner and the first elite Irish sportsman to come out as gay will join Anna Nolan for a very special online conversation as part of GCN’s In and Out festival.

Our Pride hub is up and running thanks to our friends at @street66dublin Swing by the front doors between 12 & 6 til Sat to collect our Pride Guides, the Ally's Guide to Pride from the fab @ShoutOut_IE and Safer Sex packs provided by @HIVIreland & their MPOWER initiative

🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/7wLJRiIrDv — Dublin LGBTQ Pride (@DublinPride) June 24, 2020

Friday June 26

9pm – H&G Creations: Wigs & Wine Pride Unity

Don your favourite outfit that just makes you feel amazing and dust off your wigs and, as we’re all celebrating Pride – think colour! You can also grab yourself some props! This can be a piece of paper to write on, rainbow flags, disco balls, hula hoops, glow sticks, light-up toys, paper fans! H&G will have dancers, dance cams, and ear candy provided by the one and only goddess Kelly-Ann Byrne! Dance dance dance and shake that all those bad vibes off!

Saturday June 27

12am – Global Pride 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on Pride organisations worldwide with hundreds of marches and events cancelled or postponed. Global Pride provides an opportunity for the LGBTI+ community around the world to come together and celebrate diversity and equality during these challenging times. Dublin Pride will join hundreds of Prides from across the globe for a special 24 hour Pride event.

11am – Outhouse – Pride Breakfast Online

Outhouse will recreate that cozy café feeling in a virtual way for the Pride Breakfast this year. Join Chef Rory Morahan for a cookalong brunch where everyone can chat and interact with each other online.

Sunday June 28

2pm – Dublin LGBTQ Pride Parade 2020

Even though we won’t be together on O’Connell Street this year, it won’t stop us all coming together to support our community and our wonderful community organisations and the vital services they provide, often to our most vulnerable members. Pride will host the first Digital Dublin Pride Festival with a fully interactive virtual Pride Parade and a Pride Concert. Buildings will still light up for Pride, flags will be flying high across the city and our community will still be there to support each other. Pride isn’t cancelled, they’re just bringing it home.

7pm – Annual Dublin Pride Concert

Tune in as Dublin Pride bring their traditional post-Parade main stage concert direct to your couch from The Round Room at The Mansion House and The George. They have some special guest performers ready to entertain you!

For a full list of events, visit the Dublin Pride website.