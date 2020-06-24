Dublin Bus and BeLonG To launch a new campaign highlighting support services available for LGBT+ youth

BeLonG To and Dublin Bus have teamed up for a new Pride campaign highlighting support services available for LGBT+ youth in Ireland and to raise awareness around the ongoing struggles faced by the community.

From Monday, June 29, a visual campaign will be rolled out across 100 buses for two weeks as a reminder that ‘Growing Up LGBTI+ Isn’t All Rainbows’. Through this powerful message, Dublin Bus and BeLonG To are hoping to shine a light on support services available for LGBT+ young people who are going through difficult times.

BeLonG To CEO, Moninne Griffith, spoke on the importance of this new campaign, “While we have grown as a country in recent years, the fact remains that growing up LGBTI+ isn’t all rainbows.”

Moninne further expressed, “It can be very difficult for some young people and we hope that the visibility of our information and images of happy and smiling young LGBTI+ people across 100 buses in the Capital will encourage young people who might need help, to reach out and know that there are people and organisations like BeLonG To here to support them.”

From 2003 to the present, BeLonG To have provided essential support services and informative research into the lives of LGBT+ youths. One young person, Cathy, shared, “It has brought me so much awareness of my sexuality and has taught me a lot about the gay community.”

Another young person, Sean, said, “BeLonG To reminded me who I am. Being in a place that encourages you to stay true to who you are has helped me grow.”

Further highlighting the importance of having an accessible support network, Robbie expressed, “BeLonG To has made a big difference to my life, making me more confident and aware in everything I do. It’s given me so many opportunities to get involved in different projects and give my input.”

Speaking about this new campaign, Dublin Bus Employment and Equality Executive, Vivienne Kavanagh, shared, “We take great pride in our progressive and pioneering diversity and inclusion policies. For Pride this year, we wanted to put our support behind a deserving organisation which helps the community. BeLonG To was a natural choice; their work is amazing, how they support our young LGBTI+ people, the future leaders, and maybe even bus drivers, of our country.”

Over the past few years, Dublin Bus has released numerous heartwarming videos highlighting a diverse range of voices from the queer community, such as Proud Dads and The Long Road to Pride. Alongside BeLonG To, the team have created a fantastic initiative for Pride 2020 which amplifies the experiences of LGBT+ youth.