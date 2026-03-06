Dublin set to host International Women’s Day 2026 march against gender-based violence

An International Women’s Day 2026 march organised by the ROSA Socialist Feminist Movement will take place in Dublin on Sunday, March 8, bringing activists and supporters together to protest against misogyny and gender-based violence.

The demonstration will begin at 1pm at Barnardo’s Square on Dame Street, Dublin 2, where organisers are expecting a large turnout of supporters. The march aims to highlight violence against women, children and queer people while calling for stronger support for survivors as well as wider social change.

ROSA has also linked this year’s march to recent events involving students in University College Dublin, where activists gathered to support a medical student who is a survivor of rape and image-based sexual abuse, and reported receiving no support from UCD. Campaigners say the case underscores the need for continued action against gender-based violence and greater accountability in institutions.

Among the speakers expected at the protest is Ruth Coppinger TD, a founding member of ROSA, who previously drew national attention to the UCD case. Organisers say the march will provide a platform for survivors and campaigners to speak out and demand wider systemic change.

The demonstration will also carry a strong political message. ROSA has called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to boycott the traditional St Patrick’s Day visit to the White House. In campaign materials, the group criticises former US President Donald Trump and says Ireland should not present shamrocks at the annual ceremony.

Participants are being encouraged to wear green during the march in solidarity with the Latin American feminist movement. Organisers say the colour symbolises resistance and support for survivors of abuse.

In addition to speeches and protest banners, the march will feature musical performances and printed materials aimed at raising awareness about gender-based violence and feminist activism.

ROSA is also appealing for donations to help cover the costs of organising the demonstration. Supporters who wish to contribute can do so via Revolut using the label “IWD”.

The organisers say this International Women’s Day 2026 offers an important opportunity to stand in solidarity with survivors and to demand meaningful action against misogyny and violence in Ireland and beyond.