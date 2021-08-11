Embassy protest planned against LGBTQ+ rights violations in Hungary

LGBT Ireland and Dublin Pride are organising a protest against LGBTQ+ rights violations in Hungary to take place outside the Hungarian Embassy in Dublin this Saturday August 14 at 1pm.

The protest, which is part of a global day of action from All Out, comes in response to controversial new laws in Hungary which include banning the distribution of any LGBTQ+ materials seen to promote LGBTQ+ issues to minors.

So far, embassies across the world have signed an open letter in support of the country’s LGBTQ+ population, while the EU has launched legal action against both Hungary and Poland for their anti LGBTQ+ actions

The Irish protest outside the Hungarian Embassy on Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin 2, is just one of many planned around the globe. A demonstration will also take place at the Embassy in Copenhagen during World Pride.

James O’Hagan from LGBT Ireland shared, “As we witness an increase in discriminatory policies, hate speech and violence against the LGBTQ community globally, it is vital we use our voice to speak out loudly in solidarity with LGBTQ communities facing intolerance.

“This protest, taking place during World Pride, aims to remind the Hungarian Government that LGBTQ rights are human rights, and to maintain pressure on the European Union to hold Hungary accountable to its commitment of respecting the fundamental human rights of all its citizens.”

Viktor Horvath, a Hungarian member of the LGBTQ+ community living in Ireland, added, “Growing up in Hungary I got used to the mentality that being different made you bad or disgusting, I held that feeling for a long time – it took me years living in Ireland to slowly shed off this mentality and feel proud of my identity.

“It breaks my heart to think about my LGBTQ friends and family still living with that judgement, and this new legislation will ensure that future generations of Hungarian queer youth grow up with the same fear and shame I felt.”

For more information on the protest against LGBTQ+ rights violations in Hungary visit the Facebook event page here. Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly adhered to throughout.