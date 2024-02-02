Watch: Emerald Warriors players feature alongside rugby legend Ronan O’Gara in Six Nations ad

Members of the Dublin-based LGBTQ+-inclusive rugby club, Emerald Warriors, feature in a new ad alongside Ronan O’Gara. The legendary rugby star is Ireland’s second-most-capped player and second-highest points scorer and now coaches La Rochelle in the French Top 14.

The advert was released to promote the Guinness Six Nations, which kicks off today, February 2, with France hosting Ireland. In it, O’Gara recreates his viral “L’opportunité c’est f**king énorme” speech, which he delivered to his La Rochelle players ahead of their victory over Leinster in the 2023 Champions Cup final.

This time, he addressed a room of Irish rugby supporters, with a few familiar faces in the mix. Through a combination of English and French, O’Gara says: “The opportunity today, is enormous. We were knocked down. That is life. That is sport. Now what? Pull the finger out.”

He continues: “Are you spoofers or are you really part of this team? Show me some energy. Show me some belief. Show me the craic.

“It stars now. Come on the Guinness Six Nations. Come on the Greens!” he concludes, met with a response of “Allez les vertes!”

Participants in the video then cheers with pints of Guinness 0.0, which O’Gara describes as “Magnifique”.

Sharing the Six Nations ad, Emerald Warriors said they are “proud to feature” alongside Ronan O’Gara to publicise the tournament.

“We are committed to promoting rugby, if you enjoy watching and playing rugby we encourage you to reach out to join us,” the club added.

Emerald Warriors continue to grow from strength to strength, now boasting two men’s teams, a women’s+ team and a mixed tag team. They are currently competing in Leinster leagues, while also preparing for the Bingham Cup in Rome later this year. Having recently hosted a highly successful open day, they are continuously looking for new club members. Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to get in touch.