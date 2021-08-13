The Crown’s Emma Corrin gives first interview on gender identity journey

Actor Emma Corrin has described their experience navigating gender in a new interview with ITV Granada Reports. This is the first time that they’ve discussed the subject matter publicly since posting about binding, and changing their pronouns on Instagram.

The 25 year-old explains that “visibility is key”, and it was a driving factor behind their reason for coming out.

“My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves. That’s the way society works within these binaries and it’s taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet.”

In July of this year, Emma Corrin updated their pronouns on Instagram to she/they, and shared intimate photos of themself in a homemade binder, explaining that it was something “very intimate, very new, very cool”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ8h3DRBDjn/

On reflection, Corrin says that sharing those posts “felt very scary and revealing,” and they weren’t sure if “it was the right thing to do”.

However, the feedback they received from the queer community “has been wonderful” and they described feeling a huge sense of solidarity since.

In the concluding parts of the interview, the actor states, “I’m still figuring it all out, I think everyone is, and that’s kind of the point.

“There’s no fixed identity especially for people in the queer community, so it’s going to be an ongoing journey.”

“I hope that sharing it helps people,” they add.

"I think visibility is key." The Crown's Emma Corrin hopes speaking openly about her gender identity journey helps others going through the same thing. 🏳️‍🌈 Full story: https://t.co/rVI9pJXG3I pic.twitter.com/u3LEDS68fz — ITV Granada Reports (@GranadaReports) August 12, 2021

Corrin’s stunning portrayal of Princess Diana in Netflix’s The Crown saw her collect the Golden Globe Award for ‘Best Actress – Television Series’, and the Primetime Emmy Award for ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’. They are currently starring in Joseph Charlton’s play Anna X, running for five performances in Manchester.