14 epic queer horror films to watch this Halloween

Ready for some more queer horror films? Of course you are. It’s the gayest season of the year, after all – Halloween!

So stop what you’re doing, decorate your gaff, grab your favourite movie snacks, and throw on your best DIY costume! It’s time to plan a scary movie night with these epic queer horror films starring talented LGBTQ+ characters!

Everything, Everywhere, All At Once (2022)



What begins as perhaps the most unexpected horror plot of 2022 – a family of immigrants struggling to avoid tax fraud – turns into a rich and complex story about saving the universe. This science-fiction thriller is clever, funny, and everything, everywhere, all at once.

Jennifer’s Body (2009)



The world was not ready for this storyline in 2009, but it’s since become a feminist classic with a queer following. Jennifer’s Body is ultimately about queer friendship, empowerment, and revenge kills.

Scream (2022)



The newest instalment of Scream includes an openly queer protagonist who carries the torch in this franchise of fast-paced horrors. The film includes a few unexpected twists and plenty of jump scares to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Hellbent (2004)



This slasher film follows a group of queer friends who are trying to survive their Halloween adventures while avoiding a killer wearing a devil mask who just happens to be stalking them.

Cat People (1942)



This film was created during an era that censored queer characters, but loads of queer themes are present. The plot begins as a romance, but the protagonist is cursed by an ancient curse which causes her to transform into a violent cat whenever she becomes intimate with her new partner.

The Lost Boys (1987)



In this old time classic, Michael befriends a dangerous biker gang and becomes a vampire. Expect an excellent ’80s soundtrack, and all the normal horror that high school adolescence entails.

B&B (2017)



With a new twist on the story of Christmas, a gay couple is turned away from an inn, or rather, a B&B, due to the Christian owner’s archaic religious views. The couple wins a discrimination lawsuit against him, but for reasons no one understands, they decide to visit the B&B again.

Bit (2019)



The ultimate queer feminist vampire horror film! After transitioning, a Transgender teenager moves in with her brother where she befriends four queer feminist vampires. Together, they take it upon themselves to rid their city of predatory men because “men can’t handle power” in this comedy horror.

The Perfection (2019)



The Perfection is full of mystery, hallucinations, and brainwashing. A talented cellist travels to Shanghai to reconnect with her mentor. She begins a relationship with another student and agrees to follow her across rural China. From there, pure horror ensues.

They/Them (2022)



The plot of this film initially sparked concern for being set at a conversion camp, and we definitely don’t need to see another horror movie that villainises Trans people. However, They/Them has been praised for its queer representation, empowerment, and survival, making it a must watch for 2022.

Fear Street trilogy (2021)



Described as Scream meets Stranger Things, this three-part slasher follows a teenage lesbian couple striving to break an ancient curse on their hometown. The trilogy takes place across three decades beginning in 1994 and this time travel thriller doesn’t disappoint.

Stranger by the Lake (2013)



This film begins with the classic love story of boy meets boy on a French gay cruising beach. Everything is going well and they decide to pursue their romantic relationship with only one concern: they both become murder suspects.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)



This newly released horror comedy starring Pete Davidson centres around a friend group of young queer women. The film follows these wealthy Gen-Z friends to a party in a mansion where they decide to play a murder mystery game that quickly evolves into an excellent slasher horror comedy.

The Craft: Legacy (2020)



The sequel to this ’90s classic follows four high school friends who create a coven of witches and use their magical powers for love spells and witchcraft. Like any good reboot, it honours the original film and introduces some lovely queer characters, which is why it’s on this list.

That’s a wrap! Halloween never looked so queer. If you’re browsing for some great queer horror films to binge on this weekend, queue up these titles… if you dare!