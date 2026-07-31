Canadian event snatches Guinness World Record for largest drag show ever

The largest drag show to date took place on July 11, 2026, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The 2026 Drag Me to Cowboys event broke the Guinness World Record for attendance at a drag show, with 7,423 people.

Legends such as Sasha Velour, Sasha Colby, Roxxxy Andrews, Coco Montrese and some other local Canadian performers showed off their iconic looks and talent at the historic show. What’s more, RuPaul herself was on hand to headline the event.

Calgary queen and host of Drag Me To Cowboys, Farrah Nuff, spoke to the Calgary Herald about the groundbreaking record, saying, “This show has been a labour of love for the last decade with Cowboys.”

They continued, “It’s really lovely that we get the chance to put on the world’s largest drag show on one of the biggest music stages in the world like this.”

The performer further stated, “It’s grown and grown and grown into this epic adventure that is Drag Me to Cowboys every stampede, and it’s just the coolest thing we get to do.”

Performer Karla Marx also spoke to the Calgary Herald, saying, “It shows that queerness is celebrated and welcome in Alberta… On the biggest stages and in the biggest celebrations in Canada and Alberta, queerness is absolutely a vibrant part of our communities.”

Guinness World Records adjudicator Tina Shi spoke about the event, saying, “People were connected through music… This inspired them to embrace life more fully, and experience the passion and joy of music and dance.”

The show was filled with incredibly exciting moments for the crowd, including when Sasha Velour hit the stage dressed as a blue tasselled armchair, while amazing club music was blaring from the speakers. Every talent that followed was as mesmerising as the last, including RuPaul, who appeared on stage, danced, and DJ’d the night away.

The 2026 edition of Drag Me To Cowboys marks the 30th celebration of the event. Organisers stated they wanted to mark the occasion with a special display and to break the previously held record for the largest drag show ever.

In a statement to Guinness World Records, organisers said that they hoped to bring more awareness to the history and art of drag to people all over the globe.

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Farrah Nuff shared a story with the Calgary Herald, saying that a ride-share driver hired to take her and two of the performers to the venue drove away upon seeing they were in drag.

“Drag is political,” said Farrah Nuff. “It always has been political and it always will be political… As soon as I put on my outfit, my hair is done and I walk out there, that’s a political statement.”

This monumental moment shows the refusal to be silent from LGBTQ+ people and allies, especially given recent causes for concern due to legislative changes in Alberta. These changes include “Reversing a previous requirement for external presenters on sexual health education, gender identity and sexual orientation to be pre-approved by government – only for religious instruction,” as reported by CBC News, as well as the banning of all non-Canadian state flags, including Pride flags, at government buildings and public schools.