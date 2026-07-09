LGBTQ+ nominees dominate 2026 Emmy Awards

The nominees for the 78th annual Emmy Awards have been revealed, with a range of LGBTQ+ talent in the mix. The competition is very tight across all categories, with amazing fan-favourites such as HBO Max’s The Pitt making a return after last year’s win, as well as new nominations including Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus.

Some of the biggest categories and their nominations can be found below.

Outstanding Drama:

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Lead Actress in a Drama:

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Drama:

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Supporting Actress in a Drama:

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Supporting Actor in a Drama

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

While these nominations are what the Television Academy put forward, there are many other incredible LGBTQ+ shows and actors that did not get the Emmy nod. In order to be eligible for the awards, a series must be connected to a US production partner financially and creatively before starting production, with the explicit intent to broadcast on US TV. For this reason, worldwide sensations like Heated Rivalry can not be nominated.

However, Connor Storrie does feature, thanks to his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live (SNL). The breakout actor is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, alongside Michael J. Fox, Brett Goldstein, Hamish Linklater, Christopher McDonald and Rob Reiner.

Guest Actor in a Comedy:

Michael J. Fox, Shrinking

Brett Goldstein, Shrinking

Hamish Linklater, Widow’s Bay

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Rob Reiner, The Bear

Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live

Elsewhere, the iconic queer TV show Hacks earned a staggering 24 nominations, dominating the comedy categories after it wrapped up with its moving finale after five amazing seasons.

Outstanding Comedy:

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Shrinking

Nobody Wants This

Widow’s Bay

Only Murders in the Building

Lead Actress in a Comedy:

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead Actor in a Comedy:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Supporting Actress in a Comedy:

Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Supporting Actor in a Comedy:

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Guest Actress in a Comedy:

Leslie Bibb, Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Betty Gilpin, Widow’s Bay

Cherry Jones, Hacks

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Lauren Weedman, Hacks

Finally, to nobody’s surprise, Queer Eye and RuPaul’s Drag Race are also standing strong in many of the reality TV categories. RuPaul has extended his reign as the most Emmy-nominated reality host, achieving his 11th this year. However, he faces fellow queer powerhouse Alan Cumming, who claimed the trophy in 2024 and 2025.

Outstanding Reality Competition Program:

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program:

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked

Summer House

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Structured Reality Program:

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Outstanding Host for a Reality/Competition Program:

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Ariana Madix, Love Island USA

Jeff Probst, Survivor

While there are even more Emmy Award categories, it’s safe to say it was an incredible year for LGBTQ+ entertainment. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. It will be preceded by the Creative Arts Emmys on September 5 and 6.