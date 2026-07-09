LGBTQ+ nominees dominate 2026 Emmy Awards

The nominees for the 78th annual Emmy Awards have been revealed, with a range of LGBTQ+ talent in the mix. The competition is very tight across all categories, with amazing fan-favourites such as HBO Max’s The Pitt making a return after last year’s win, as well as new nominations including Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus.
Some of the biggest categories and their nominations can be found below.
Outstanding Drama:
- The Diplomat
- The Gilded Age
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Slow Horses
- Your Friends & Neighbors
Lead Actress in a Drama:
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Drama:
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo, Task
- Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Supporting Actress in a Drama:
- Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
- Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
Supporting Actor in a Drama
- Patrick Ball, The Pitt
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
- Gerran Howell, The Pitt
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Tom Pelphrey, Task
- Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
While these nominations are what the Television Academy put forward, there are many other incredible LGBTQ+ shows and actors that did not get the Emmy nod. In order to be eligible for the awards, a series must be connected to a US production partner financially and creatively before starting production, with the explicit intent to broadcast on US TV. For this reason, worldwide sensations like Heated Rivalry can not be nominated.
However, Connor Storrie does feature, thanks to his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live (SNL). The breakout actor is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, alongside Michael J. Fox, Brett Goldstein, Hamish Linklater, Christopher McDonald and Rob Reiner.
Guest Actor in a Comedy:
- Michael J. Fox, Shrinking
- Brett Goldstein, Shrinking
- Hamish Linklater, Widow’s Bay
- Christopher McDonald, Hacks
- Rob Reiner, The Bear
- Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live
Elsewhere, the iconic queer TV show Hacks earned a staggering 24 nominations, dominating the comedy categories after it wrapped up with its moving finale after five amazing seasons.
Outstanding Comedy:
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Shrinking
- Nobody Wants This
- Widow’s Bay
- Only Murders in the Building
Lead Actress in a Comedy:
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Lead Actor in a Comedy:
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
- Steve Carell, Rooster
- Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Supporting Actress in a Comedy:
- Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay
- Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Megan Stalter, Hacks
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Supporting Actor in a Comedy:
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Guest Actress in a Comedy:
- Leslie Bibb, Hacks
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Betty Gilpin, Widow’s Bay
- Cherry Jones, Hacks
- Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
- Lauren Weedman, Hacks
Finally, to nobody’s surprise, Queer Eye and RuPaul’s Drag Race are also standing strong in many of the reality TV categories. RuPaul has extended his reign as the most Emmy-nominated reality host, achieving his 11th this year. However, he faces fellow queer powerhouse Alan Cumming, who claimed the trophy in 2024 and 2025.
Outstanding Reality Competition Program:
- Dancing With the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program:
- America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
- Love on the Spectrum
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked
- Summer House
- Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Structured Reality Program:
- Antiques Roadshow
- Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
- Love Is Blind
- Queer Eye
- Shark Tank
Outstanding Host for a Reality/Competition Program:
- RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Alan Cumming, The Traitors
- Kristen Kish, Top Chef
- Ariana Madix, Love Island USA
- Jeff Probst, Survivor
While there are even more Emmy Award categories, it’s safe to say it was an incredible year for LGBTQ+ entertainment. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. It will be preceded by the Creative Arts Emmys on September 5 and 6.
© 2026 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
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