Heartstopper announces behind-the-scenes special celebrating show's legacy

Heartstopper: Forever is set to release on July 17, and while the film is the final chapter in Alice Oseman’s LGBTQ+ young adult series, Netflix has announced a behind-the-scenes special to commemorate its legacy. Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi will come out on Netflix on July 24, exploring the development of the new film and the three-season series.

Fans can expect interviews with the cast, crew and creator. There will also be a focus on the cultural impact of Heartstopper in the LGBTQ+ community and why its representation has resonated with so many.

Oseman describes the special in an interview with Tudum as celebrating “all of that passion and joy and love, while also showing so many fascinating and hilarious moments from behind the scenes of Heartstopper!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)

The franchise has certainly come a long way, as Heartstopper originally started as a webcomic in 2016. It was intended as a spin-off of Oseman’s 2014 novel, Solitaire, where the iconic couple, Nick and Charlie, were introduced as side characters.

The first graphic novel was published in 2019 by Hachette Children’s Group. From there, multiple volumes were released while the webcomic continued simultaneously.

Netflix acquired the rights in 2021, and when the first trailer released in 2022, it was met with a largely positive response from members of the LGBTQ+ community. Young queer people were especially drawn to the series for how it accurately reflected the reality of discovering your sexuality or gender identity during adolescence.

Over the three-season run, the series has become a phenomenon, receiving a Children’s and Family Emmy Award and a GLAAD Media Award.

Heartstopper mania is back in 2026 with the release of the sixth volume on July 2, the upcoming film on July 17 and finally the behind-the-scenes special on July 24.

Make sure to watch Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi on Netflix for a sentimental and nostalgic look-back on what makes the love story of Nick and Charlie so special.