Egypt blocks LGBTQ+ cruise ship from docking days after it was turned away from Turkey

Egypt has blocked an LGBTQ+ cruise from docking, just days after it was also turned away from Turkey. The passengers aboard Virgin Voyage’s Scarlet Lady were told on the morning of July 9 that they would no longer be stopping at Alexandria, as local authorities denied the ship access to the country’s waters. No official reason has been given for the decision.

Dubbed “an epic all-voyage”, the 10-day excursion set sail from Athens, Greece, on July 5. It was expected to land in the port town of Kuşadası on July 7, before heading to Istanbul.

However, authorities in the Aydin province “cancelled” the vessel’s arrival in Turkey, saying that it was chartered “by groups known for behaviours that do not align with the structure of our society and our moral values”. They added, “There is absolutely no possibility of the group in question visiting our province for an event of this nature.”

According to the President and Chief Executive of Atlantis Events, Rich Campbell, this was the first time in the company’s history that they had been “actively told we may not berth here because of who we are”. He said it was “pretty stunning” and “very concerning” that a country “can pick and choose which tourists are allowed in and which are not”.

Broadway legend Patti LuPone is performing on the ship and said she was “shocked” by the development.

“A ship – a magnificent ship – full of gay men. And me. Denied entry to Turkey simply because of who is on board. I am furious, but I am sailing, as the ship will make other ports of call.

“I am ready to perform for all the wonderful men on this Atlantis cruise, who deserve so much better than this,” she wrote.

The LGBTQ+ cruise ship was forced to reroute to Egypt and the Greek island of Crete, but they are facing similar issues in the former location. Campbell confirmed the news to passengers on Thursday, sharing, “I know how much this visit meant to so many of you. We successfully sailed a similar itinerary last year without issue. So we were surprised by this unfortunate decision.”

He added, “Please know that both the Atlantis and Virgin Voyages teams worked tirelessly to make this call in Alexandria a possibility. This news came as a surprise to all of us, and we’re just as disappointed as you are.”

It is reported that the Scarlet Lady is expected to travel on to Crete, before continuing to Croatia and finishing in Italy.