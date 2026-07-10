Unmissable LGBTQ+ highlights at 2026 Dublin Fringe Festival

Dublin Fringe Festival has officially launched its 2026 programme, inviting audiences to ‘Make the City Yours’ with an array of bold new performances across theatres, clubs, streets, parks, pubs and spaces you might not expect. Taking place from September 5 to 20, the 32nd edition will transform the capital into a buzzing hub of creativity for 16 days and nights.

The organisers have strived to curate a festival that reflects the Ireland of today: the breadth of communities who call it home, the crucial conversations that shape our reality, and the visions that show us how things could be. As always, there is a vibrant selection of shows by queer and other marginalised artists, and a number of listings also have ‘Home Ground’ performances, specifically for LGBTQ+, Black and global majority, migrant, disabled and working-class audiences.

With 79 events in 39 venues, including 47 world premieres, 53 Irish premieres and 56 Dublin premieres, there is something on the lineup to suit every taste. So without further ado, let’s dive into some of GCN’s top picks from the 2026 Dublin Fringe Festival!

LESBIAN DEATH BED

Brought to you by KING, prepare to step inside the lesbian dive bar at the end of the world. A stellar line-up of drag kings, dancers, DJs and performers will guide attendees through a chaotic night that spills somewhere between cabaret, club and emotional emergency. As organisers say: “Come dressed for the funeral. Stay for the afters.” Tickets are available here.

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TRACES OF A WORLD-TO-BE

A collaboration between temporal tour guide Hana Laine Flamm and artist and archivist Emma Hurson, this tour will take you through Dublin’s formerly gay pubs from 1973 to 1993, where oral histories and performance uncover the hidden life inside familiar walls. There will be a curated drink pairing at each venue, with alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available. Tickets are available here.

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BUTCH

In her latest and greatest video essay, YD answers the questions: What is a butch lesbian? What do they look like? Why do they love Subarus so much? Prepare to get educated on the history of gender benders and non-conformity in this comedic yet heartfelt one-woman show. Tickets are available here.

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SLUGS

All the way from Canada, the Creepy Boys duo is heading to Dublin Fringe Festival 2026. Their show SLUGS is a technicolour acid trip featuring puppet Joni Mitchell, a two-person horse and every body part they have. Somehow a techno-punk concert, play and clown show rolled into one, this is about trying to have a good time while the world burns. Tickets are available here.

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Across The Fence

Although not a queer story, Across The Fence asks questions about prejudice, identity and trust. It follows Jimmy, a Traveller man, and Aoife, a young settled girl, who form an unlikely friendship that challenges the divisions between them. Tickets are available here.

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HO’CIAL CLUB

Get ready to join your favourite midnight ballerinas for a night to remember. From the wonderful folk at Red Umbrella Éireann, this event brings together Ireland’s finest pole, drag and cabaret performers to celebrate sex worker resistance and joy. Get your tickets here.

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Emotional Rollercoaster

Céilí Rae Minogue has been trying and failing to ride the Incredible Hulk coaster for over a decade, but what’s been stopping her? Find out in this hour-long trip full of ups, downs and anxious hand movements. Tickets are available here.

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SWEAT

In 2045 Galway, the world is getting hotter, and Irish people are forced to be naked at all times to preserve resources. This seriously unserious, stripped-down dance-theatre show follows one woman in her apartment as she struggles to adapt to a nude way of life. Tickets for this funny and sweaty look at the climate crisis are on sale here.

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Gleek of the Week

Conor Burke is 30, but he was once 17, living a life that simply didn’t compare to the hit TV show Glee. Deeply closeted and relentlessly bullied, he reflects on that time in this new musical about hope, optimism and the pursuit of glee, even when the world begs you to stop singing. Tickets are available here.

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Diversity Training

This corporate DEI session is delivered by some of Ireland’s best comedic talent. There are scores to settle, records to set straight, and something genuine to say about today’s deteriorating discourse on diversity. If that weren’t enough, you’ll also get a certificate at the end! Tickets are available here.

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SUPLEX

SUPLEX follows Danu, a trans woman who admittedly picked a terrible name, as she navigates the world of wrestling. Watch as she confronts shadows from her past and attempts to excel in a sport she loves, even though it may not love her back. If gender is a performance, then wrestling is the Oscars. Tickets are available here.

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The Act of Existing

In this provocative new duet by Philip Connaughton and Croí Glan, performers are tasked with navigating a world of shifting rules, unexpected choices and uncertain outcomes. Blending the boundaries between observation and participation, this is a show that’s shaped by others. Get your tickets here.

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SAOIRSE

This heartwarming new Irish-language musical (with English language access provided via Sibrwd) celebrates first loves and losses. With a queer story at its centre, it also explores contemporary issues facing Gaeltacht communities today. Get tickets here.

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Black Transmission

Performed by Clodagh Assata Boyce, this installation struggles against colonial legacy and erasure. Placing their body and voice against Dublin’s 18th-century architectural print, the artist relates the city’s historical fabric to the transatlantic slave trade and the process of sugar refining. Get your tickets here.

Miss Powder Vacuum 2026

Inspired by the rich legacy of Alternative Miss Ireland, this event gathers the absolute best and worst in a search for the most powdered prima donna the city has to offer. Contestants of all shapes, sizes and species will aim to seduce the judges and audience in pursuit of the crown; expect live performances, music and maybe even a catfight or two. Get your free ticket here.

SPOILED

This show has been created with housebound, chronically ill, geographically isolated and caregiving audiences in mind. It’s a live, darkly comic, digitally native performance that crawls inside the world of food content creation and refuses to look away. Get your tickets here.

These are just some of the fabulous highlights of the Dublin Fringe Festival 2026. To see the full programme, click here.