Watch: Heartstopper Forever trailer promises emotional end to beloved franchise

The trailer for Heartstopper Forever was released on June 16, giving fans a first look at the highly anticipated film.

Following the story of Nick and Charlie, as well as their friends, Season 3 of the show ended with the couple growing stronger. Charlie was beginning to work through his mental health struggles, and Nick was considering universities to further his education; however, he was worried about moving away from Charlie.

His concerns are highlighted in the Heartstopper Forever trailer. He is shown feeling scared at the thought of being without Charlie if he were to move away for university, and of having to face his future alone.

Charlie, on the other hand, is shown to be growing as a person. After his mental health journey and overcoming his eating disorder in Season 3, he is taking new strides with his newfound confidence. He, too, now has to begin thinking about his future, saying, “I used to never think about the future at all”.

With doubts taking hold between the two, Heartstopper Forever will show Nick and Charlie’s relationship facing its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on.

The show has always done a brilliant job at showing the real and harsh realities that come with teenage relationships, especially when it comes to queer identity. Heartstopper Forever seems to be no different in that regard.

The trailer features ‘Stupid Song’ from Olivia Rodrigo’s brand new album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, a fitting track for the end of this queer cultural phenomenon of the 2020s.

The 111-minute-long runtime of the movie will aim to show the reality of a long-distance relationship and how that weighs on Nick and Charlie.

Heartstopper Forever releases on Netflix on July 17, 2026, so the hype starts here! Only one month to go to see the beautiful ending to the four-year-long saga of Heartstopper, which is guaranteed to be a tear-jerker. Check out the trailer below.

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