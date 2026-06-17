GAZE gives sneak peek into 2026 festival showcasing best of queer cinema

The first early announcements for GAZE International LGBTQIA Film Festival 2026 have landed, offering an exciting glimpse at a programme rich in bold storytelling. Taking place from July 28 to August 3 at the Light House Cinema and Irish Film Institute (IFI), GAZE has revealed just a few of the exceptional films screening at the festival this year. Here’s a sneak peek:

Bitter Christmas

Opening this year’s festival is Bitter Christmas, the latest film from Pedro Almodóvar. Described as a “dulcet melodrama” with “eye-wateringly beautiful designs”, the film unfolds across two parallel worlds. One follows Elsa, a filmmaker grappling with the recent death of her mother, as she escapes to Lanzarote with her friend Patricia. The other centres on Raúl, a director scripting Elsa’s life into existence. As their realities begin to blur, the film probes questions of creative ownership, grief and the blurred boundaries between art and life. Expect a visually sumptuous, emotionally resonant opening that will “make you laugh and make you cry”.

Lesbian Lines

Irish storytelling takes centre stage with Lesbian Lines, the second documentary from Cara Holmes, who will attend alongside former phoneline volunteers. The film captures the lives and impact of women who staffed Ireland’s lesbian helplines from the 1970s to the 1990s. Through interviews and evocative recreations, it honours a grassroots network that “helped save the lives of thousands of women”, while celebrating a community defined by resilience, humour and compassion.

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En El Camino (On The Road)

International highlights include En El Camino (On The Road), a sultry Mexican thriller from David Pablos and winner of both the Queer Lion and Horizons prizes at Venice. Set against neon-lit highways, the film follows sex worker Veneno and truck driver Muñeco as tension builds into a “(very!) heated turn”. As past secrets surface and desires intensify, the story builds towards a finale filled with heartbreak and tenderness.

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Give Me The Ball!

Sports and activism collide in Give Me The Ball!, a compelling documentary on tennis icon Billie Jean King. Featuring voices including Elton John, Serena Williams and Ilana Kloss, the film revisits King’s fight for equality, from equal pay battles to the iconic ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match. It also explores her personal journey with sexuality, offering a powerful reminder of her enduring legacy and a rallying cry for change.

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Joy Boy: A Tribute To Julius Eastman

Presented in collaboration with aemi, Joy Boy: A Tribute To Julius Eastman brings together six filmmakers to honour the groundbreaking composer, performer and activist. Blending music, politics and spirituality, the film reflects Eastman’s radical legacy and his impact on experimental music and queer activism.

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New Brazilian Shorts

Rounding out the announcement is New Brazilian Shorts, a vibrant collection celebrating queer and trans Brazilian stories. Spanning decades, genres and imaginative futures, the programme explores themes of migration, identity, music and magic, offering a dynamic snapshot of the creativity and power of contemporary Brazilian cinema.

With more to come, GAZE 2026 is already shaping up to be a powerful celebration of queer cinema in all its forms.