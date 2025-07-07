Wimbledon legend Billie Jean King calls for empathy and inclusion for trans athletes

Tennis legend and LGBTQ+ rights advocate Billie Jean King has spoken out in defence of trans athletes. Speaking to The Telegraph ahead of this year’s Wimbledon, King described the increasingly hostile climate faced by trans athletes as “a nightmare” and called on sporting bodies to prioritise compassion over exclusion.

“I don’t think people have any idea how hard it is for trans people,” she said. “Just listen to their stories. Listen – not tell them. Everyone is unique. Make them feel included, because you really don’t know.”

King, who came out as a lesbian at the age of 51, has long been a vocal champion of equality in sport. Married to broadcaster Larry King for over two decades before coming out, she has since become a prominent figure in LGBTQ+ activism and has consistently fought for inclusion and fairness across all levels of sport.

She emphasised the importance of approaching every individual without judgment: “With every person I meet, I try to start with a blank. Ask questions. If I weren’t doing this interview with you, I’d be bugging you with a lot of questions.”

In 2020, King was one of over 170 athletes in women’s sports who signed a friend-of-the-court brief supporting the participation of transgender girls and women in sport. At the time, she made it clear that “discrimination of any kind” has no place in the industry.

“I’m proud to support all transgender athletes who simply want the access and opportunity to compete in the sport they love,” she stated.

King added, “The global athletic community grows stronger when we welcome and champion all athletes – including LGBTQI+ athletes.”

As debate continues to rage across various sporting bodies about the inclusion of trans competitors, the message of Billie Jean King remains one of understanding, humanity, and unity. Her words serve as a timely reminder that sport, at its best, should be a force for inclusion, not division.