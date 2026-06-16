Activists raise awareness of LGBTQ+ issues at empowering Sky Ireland speaker sessions

Being part of Sky Ireland’s LGBTQ+ speaker series over the past two years has been a genuinely eye-opening experience for me. We’ve heard from some truly inspiring speakers, with everyone who attended having learned something along the way.

Most recently, we held a session with the Co-Founders of Mammies for Trans Rights, Karen Sugrue and Claire Flynn, as well as Robyn Morton, a proud trans woman who has been tirelessly volunteering with the Sky LGBTQ+ network for nearly 10 years.

Karen and Claire brought the fight of a parent protecting their child, something everyone in the room could connect with. Robyn then spoke eloquently of what it means for her to see organisations like this exist and witness all the support the Mammies receive.

Their spirit and passion were infectious, with many of us leaving the room wanting to immediately start campaigning alongside them. A particular highlight for me was the reminder that anyone can be a ‘Mammy’ and that we all need to be the parents of society and stand up for what’s right, especially when it feels uncomfortable to do so.

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To mark World AIDS Day, we had Rebecca Tallon De Havilland, another proud trans woman living with HIV, deliver a powerful session where you could hear a pin drop in the room. She spoke about overcoming adversity, abuse, addiction, and near-death experiences with a level of honesty that was at times challenging to listen to, but that’s also what made it so impactful. What stood out most wasn’t just what she had been through, but where she is now, living a full, happy life, demonstrating what resilience looks like in reality.

We also had the hosts of the Poz Vibe podcast, Robbie Lawlor and Veda Lady, along with Aoife Commins, deliver a talk on HIV, which at times felt more like a stand-up show. They genuinely brought the vibes; their energy, humour, and way of communicating made a difficult topic feel accessible. They tackled the stigma around HIV head-on, breaking down fears and misconceptions with everyone leaving the room feeling more informed and empowered.

To mark 10 years since the Marriage Referendum, we hosted a panel event with Chris Rowan from Belong To, Anna Nolan from the National LGBTQ+ Federation (NXF), and Jed Dowling from Dublin Pride.

Robyn’s quote sums up the event perfectly: “It was an event I will remember fondly for a very long time. Having a panel made up of some of the biggest voices in the LGBTQ+ community, with in-depth knowledge of the history of the referendum and the community, was incredible. To host and facilitate the discussion, with so many staff members and distinguished guests joining us, was an incredible experience that I will always be proud of.”

The event gave us an opportunity to step back and reflect on how far Ireland has come over the past decade, while also recognising how long that progress took and the immense work, courage, and advocacy that made it possible. Most importantly, the conversation left us feeling optimistic about the future and inspired by the progress already made.

These are just a snapshot of the brilliant sessions the LGBTQ+ Sky Ireland network has hosted, with attendance increasing with each event we hold, and people seem more comfortable, showing up and asking questions. This is a reminder to us of why we put on these sessions and also that progress is happening even if it doesn’t always feel linear or immediate.

We are really looking forward to exploring more topics, having more conversations and hosting more amazing LGBTQ+ activists in 2026 and beyond.