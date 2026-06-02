Meg Stalter rings in Pride Month with camp new song 'GAY'

Meg Stalter has just finished her long-running role in the award-winning show Hacks and is now turning to a career in music. The song, aptly titled ‘GAY’, features tongue-in-cheek lyrics showing the artist’s support and love for the LGBTQ+ community. She proudly opens the track saying “I love gay” — reminiscent of her famous internet skit where she joked about corporate Pride celebrations, coining the now iconic phrase, “Hi gay!”

Her song is all about celebrating queerness, but with her signature ironic humour intertwined. She sings “I know you guys wanted a gay song, ah” and “Protect the dolls, and the serve and the they (Pride month).”

Alongside the release of the track, the artist published a promotional video on her social media, in which she says, in her iconic straightfaced tone, “We have a new song called ‘GAY’ out at midnight, you should dance your gay ass to it.”

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Meg Stalter launched into the music sphere only recently, with the release of her debut song ‘Prettiest Girl in America’, which came out on May 1. The song already has 449,422 streams as of June 2, with the remix having 283,457.

In her acting career, Stalter began her tenure on Hacks in Season 1, starting as the assistant to character Jimmy LuSaque Jr, played by Golden Globe recipient Paul W. Downs. Stalter’s character, Kayla Schaefer, would evolve into a far more competent and confident character over the course of the five seasons.

Much like her character, Statler is multi-talented and ambitious. For years, she has been dipping her toes into different forms of artistic expression, excelling in acting and comedy, and now moving into an already very successful music career.

The Hacks fan-favourite has performed in comedy shows and skits on various platforms and in many venues, but perhaps one of her most exciting projects yet is the new and upcoming 10-week-long Broadway show Oh Mary, which is already receiving 4.4 stars from critics.

The rising star is showing no signs of slowing down, and we are glad to have this new song to kick off Pride Month and “dance our gay asses” to.