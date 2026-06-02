University College Cork launches Ireland's first LGBTQ+ action plan in higher education

University College Cork (UCC) has today, June 2, 2026, launched Ireland’s first dedicated LGBTQ+ action plan within a higher education institution. Titled Together with Pride: LGBT+ Action Plan 2026–2028, the initiative outlines a comprehensive and measurable framework designed to embed LGBTQ+ inclusion throughout all aspects of university life.

From teaching and research to campus culture and institutional leadership, the plan represents a bold and strategic commitment to fostering a more inclusive academic environment. The action plan is structured around five core pillars: Foundation, Culture, Success, Growth and Engagement, each aimed at driving meaningful and lasting change.

These pillars support a wide range of actions, including policy development, the integration of an inclusive curriculum, enhanced support for staff and students, strengthened research collaboration, and deeper engagement with both local and global communities.

UCC explained that the plan intends to acknowledge the legacy of those who championed equality at a time when homosexuality remained criminalised in Ireland. It seeks not only to honour that history but also to ensure that inclusion is firmly embedded for future generations.

Speaking at the launch, Professor John O’Halloran, President of UCC, said: “The launch of this action plan is both an historic milestone and a clear expression of UCC’s ambition to lead in LGBT+ inclusion.”

Developed through an extensive consultation process involving staff, students and external stakeholders, the action plan reflects both lived experiences and community priorities. It also places a strong emphasis on accountability, with clearly defined responsibilities and measurable outcomes to ensure progress is both transparent and sustained.

At a time when LGBTQ+ communities continue to face challenges globally, UCC’s initiative signals a proactive and values-driven approach to inclusion. By embedding equality into institutional practice, the university is positioning itself as a leader within the Irish higher education landscape.

The launch of this action plan represents more than a policy development; it is a statement of intent. University College Cork reaffirms its commitment to creating a university environment where LGBTQ+ people and all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, are respected, supported and empowered to thrive.

Looking ahead, Aoife Neary, current Co-Chair of the LGBT+ Staff Network at UCC, explained, “At a time of rising anti-LGBT+ discourse and violence globally, it is more important than ever that institutions take meaningful and sustained action. This plan sets out a clear path forward for UCC, embedding LGBT+ inclusivity across all aspects of university life and ensuring continued progress into the future.”