Community organisations share roadmap for LGBTQ+ rights in Ireland ahead of UN review

A coalition of 23 community organisations has delivered a joint submission to the United Nations (UN), outlining a roadmap to strengthen LGBTQ+ rights in Ireland. The groups offer 33 constructive recommendations across key areas, including health, family rights, policy framework, education, economic challenges, gender recognition, hate crime and hate speech, and equality and non-discrimination.

The report was led by Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI), LGBT Ireland and Belong To, and shared alongside AMACH! LGBT Galway, Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride, Equality for Children, Gay Health Network, Gay Project, GOSHH, Intersex Ireland, Irish Gay Dads, LGBT Disregard, LINQ Ireland, Mammies for Trans Rights, Midlands LGBT+ Project, the National LGBTQ+ Federation, Outcomers, Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre, PATHI, ShoutOut, Trans Healthcare Action and Transgress the NGS.

This comes as Ireland awaits its fourth Universal Periodic Review (UPR) by the UN Human Rights Council in November, a peer-review process in which member states share progress and discuss their domestic human rights frameworks. Using extensive research, policy analysis and lived experience, the coalition’s recommendations act as both a wake-up call and a supportive guide for the State, highlighting challenges and opportunities to build on existing foundations and deliver change.

Executive Director of TENI Daire Dempsey said, “This submission reflects a shared vision of change from 23 LGBTQI+ organisations in Ireland. As the State actively campaigns for a seat on the UN Human Rights Council this coming October, there has never been a more important time for our domestic record to stand as a model of best practice. Ireland needs to take action to protect and strengthen the rights of LGBTQI+ people.”

They continued, “We want to support Ireland in addressing the many outstanding challenges faced by the LGBTQI+ community – in legal rights, in healthcare, in education and in protection from harm. Our 33 recommendations offer a constructive, forward-looking roadmap to ensure that the values of equality and inclusion we champion internationally are fully realised for the LGBTQI+ community here at home. Ireland cannot stay proud of progress that is now a decade old, without meaningfully addressing the challenges our communities face in 2026.”

Ahead of Ireland’s formal review in Geneva this November, the organisations will be engaging with UN representatives and diplomats to help them understand the human rights experience of LGBTQ+ people in the country.