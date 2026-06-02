A cornerstone of the Irish queer calendar, each year, The GALAS celebrate the changemakers who are shaping the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland and building a more inclusive society. The GALAS 2026 are set to take place on October 3, and nominations are now open!
Organised by GCN and the National LGBTQ+ Federation (NXF), The GALAS are Ireland’s LGBTQ+ awards programme and have been running since 2009 – with a pause of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The awards were established to acknowledge and honour the outstanding contributions that individuals, companies and organisations make to support the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland.
On October 3 this year, the awards ceremony will be held once again at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre in the Radisson Blu Hotel, where the very first GALAS were held in 2009. The GALAS are the biggest fundraising event of the year for the NXF and GCN, both working for the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland and beyond.
While hosts and entertainment acts are yet to be revealed, The GALAS 2026 is shaping up to be a memorable night of celebration, as the community gathers to honour Ireland’s LGBTQ+ excellence.
Now it’s time to have your say and help us find the best candidates for the 2026 awards by submitting nominations in any of the following categories:
- Community Organisation of the Year – Paid Staff
- Community Organisation of the Year – Volunteer Staff
- Volunteer of the Year
- Event of the Year
- Joe Drennan LGBTQ+ Young Trailblazer Award
- Sports Award
- Arts & Entertainment Award
- Noel Walsh HIV Activism Award
- LGBTQ+ Ally of the Year
- Outstanding Company Award
- Outstanding Small Business
- LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group of the Year
- Emerging Journalist
- Person of the Year
Whether you’re nominating a groundbreaking event, a dedicated volunteer, a trailblazing young activist, or a company committed to workplace inclusivity, now is the time to help honour those making Ireland a more inclusive, vibrant, and equitable place for LGBTQ+ people.
To get your nominations in for The GALAS 2026, simply fill out this form. The deadline to submit your nomination is July 17 at 5pm.
More details about the hosts and ceremony are yet to come, and tickets for the night will go on sale soon, so keep an eye on The GALAS website to find out more.
© 2026 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
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