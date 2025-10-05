The GALAS 2025 honours Ireland’s LGBTQ+ champions with fantastic awards ceremony

The GALAS, Ireland’s annual awards ceremony honouring the LGBTQ+ community, hosted its 2025 edition on Saturday, October 4. Organised by the National LGBTQ+ Federation (NXF) and GCN, the event boasted 15 categories as well as two special Lifetime Achievement recognitions, celebrating outstanding accomplishments in areas like activism, arts, allyship, sports, journalism, business and more.

The ceremony was housed in the fabulous Dublin Royal Convention Centre at the Radisson Blu Hotel, and proceedings were led by the hilarious I’m Grand Mam duo, PJ Kirby and Kevin Twomey. Together, they expertly guided attendees through the night, presenting each award recipient with their trophy to thunderous applause.

During the event, the hosts were joined on stage by some fabulous performers, including Glória LGBT+ Choir, Elaine Mai and MayKay, while Mother DJ Glamo provided dancefloor hits once the ceremony concluded. The event saw the rainbow community show up in style to celebrate their queer comrades and allies, serving looks encompassing stiletto boots, power suits and everything in between.

Perhaps the biggest honour of the night, Person of the Year, was awarded to Paula Fagan. Earlier this year, she stepped down as CEO of LGBT Ireland after 12 years of service, leaving behind an incredible legacy of progressing rights and inclusion for LGBTQ+ people across the country.

Two Lifetime Achievement awards were also presented as part of The GALAS 2025. The first went to outgoing President Michael D. Higgins for his commitment to working towards an Ireland where everyone can live authentically and freely. The other went to the late Siobhán O’Dowd, who was a founder of LINC (now LINQ Ireland) and a tireless activist in Cork’s LGBTQ+ community. The accolade was accepted by her wife, Tina.

After the ceremony, Chair of the National LGBTQ+ Federation (NXF), Anna Nolan, said, “As Chair of the NXF, it’s always incredibly exciting to host The GALAS alongside GCN. It’s an honour to bring the LGBTQ+ community and our allies together for a wonderful celebration of their achievements over the last year, and I’d like to extend a huge congratulations to all of the nominees and award recipients. Their vital work has contributed to making Ireland and the world a more inclusive and welcoming place for all. Thank you also to our sponsors and supporters, without whom this annual event would not be possible.”

GCN’s Managing Editor Stefano Pappalardo added, “We are delighted to host the 12th edition of The GALAS in partnership with the NXF. It’s always such a joy and a privilege to celebrate and acknowledge the incredible achievements of individuals, community organisations, and companies who continue to make Ireland and the world a better place for our community. A big thank you to our sponsors, supporters, our friends at Catapult, the shortlisting organisations, and everyone who makes this wonderful event possible. We are especially grateful, as The GALAS also serve as a vital fundraiser for GCN, ensuring we can continue our mission as Ireland’s national LGBTQ+ media. Huge congrats to all the winners and those shortlisted, we hope you had a fantastic night!”

The full list of nominees and award recipients of The GALAS Awards 2025 is as follows:

Community Organisation (Volunteer Staff)

Letterkenny Pride

LGBT+ Restorative Justice Campaign

Mayo Pride

Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin (Award recipient)

Community Organisation (Paid Staff)

Belong To

GOSHH (Gender, Orientation, Sexual Health, HIV) (Award recipient)

LINQ Ireland

Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre

Volunteer of the Year

Gemma Cooney (Award recipient)

Jude Copeland

Mark Armstrong

Richie Fagan

Event of the Year

Dublin Dyke March 2025

GAZE International LGBTQIA Film Festival 2024

Queer Sheds / Faoin Tuath 2025

Roscommon Pride 2024 (Award recipient)

Joe Drennan LGBTQ+ Young Trailblazer

Eoin Murphy

Fiachra Kennedy

Jenny Maguire (Award recipient)

Lavender Jane Gartlan

Emerging Journalist

Azmia Riaz

Christine O’Mahony

Conor O’Carroll (Award recipient)

Mia Poland

Sports

Fionn Collins

Frontrunners & Briskwalkers Cork (Award recipient)

James Curry

Pink Ladies+ Hockey Club

Noel Walsh HIV Activism

Bill Foley (Award recipient)

Dr Erin Nugent

Poz Vibe Tribe

Rebecca Tallon de Havilland

LGBTQ+ Ally

Comhaltas na Mac Léinn, Ollscoil na Gaillimhe

Dr Claire O’Connell

Jeanne McDonagh

Mammies for Trans Rights (Award recipient)

Outstanding Company (50+ Employees)

Catapult (Award recipient)

Children’s Health Ireland

Crosscare

eBay

Outstanding Small Business (Less than 50 Employees)

Adonis Flower Designers (Award recipient)

Bombshell’s Pole

Entheos Ireland

Insight Matters

LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group

Aer Lingus Proud Flies

EY Unity Network

INTO LGBT+ Teachers’ Group (Award recipient)

Pride@Accenture

Arts & Entertainment

Dublin Gay Men’s Chorus

Gearóid Farrelly & Stephen Vincent

Nazlı Yıldırım (Award recipient)

The Wild Geeze

International Activist

Joya Sikder

Viktória Radványi (Award recipient)

Person of the Year

Dave Thomas

Jenny Maguire

Lynda Sheridan

Paula Fagan (Award recipient)

Lifetime Achievement

Michael D Higgins

Siobhán O’Dowd

Set up in 2009, The GALAS is organised by the National LGBTQ+ Federation (NXF) and GCN. It serves as GCN’s largest fundraising event, allowing it to continue its legacy as Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.

The GALAS 2025 would not have been possible without the support of all organisers, contributors, attendees and sponsors. A special thank you goes to our platinum sponsors Catapult, Coimisiún na Meán, Dublin Bus, Dublin City Council and Sky; our sponsors Accenture, An Post, Belong To, Broadlake, Community Foundation Ireland, EY, KPMG, Mother and MoveHome; and our supporters Adult Autism & ADHD, Amnesty International, Creative Technology, Credit Union, Diageo, Drag & Draw, Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride, Front Line Defenders, Glorious Ceremonies, Irish Council for Civil Liberties, Nassau Clinic, National LGBTQ+ Federation and We The People.