Midlands station wins Irish radio award for powerful coverage of 'Justice for Joe' campaign

Midlands 103 has been recognised with one of Irish radio’s highest honours, taking Gold for News Story of the Year at the All-Ireland IMRO Radio Awards. The Midlands station triumphed over both local and national competitors for its in-depth and compassionate coverage of the ‘Justice for Joe’ campaign, a story that has touched hearts across Ireland.

The award-winning reporting followed the devastating death of Joe Drennan, a 21-year-old journalism student from Laois, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in October 2023.

Anguish deepened in April 2025 when the man responsible for Joe’s death, Kieran Fogarty, was sentenced to eight years in prison, a term to be served concurrently with a previous sentence.

Fogarty, who has 46 previous convictions, including 41 for road traffic offences, pleaded guilty to reckless driving causing death and to the illegal discharge of a firearm in Limerick City in April 2023. Even his own barrister, Mark Nicholas SC, described his behaviour as “appalling, undeniably serious, reckless, dangerous, disgraceful and inexcusable.”

Since Joe’s death, his family have campaigned tirelessly for justice and reform, calling for mandatory consecutive sentencing rather than lenient concurrent terms for serious offenders.

Following the verdict, Joe’s sister, Sarah Drennan, spoke on behalf of the family, expressing their devastation: “Our suffering will never end. Joe should be here. My brother didn’t deserve to die, and this sentence is disgusting. We have been given a life sentence.” Joe’s mother, Marguerite Drennan, paid an emotional tribute, calling her son “the bubble of our lives” and “the voice for the voiceless.”

Midlands 103’s coverage of the Drennan family’s campaign, including reporting from a public march in Camross where hundreds gathered in solidarity, was praised for its depth, empathy and integrity. Journalists David Hollywood, Sinéad Hubble, Courtney Callaghan, Caoimhe Killeen and Will Faulkner were credited for their exceptional storytelling and sensitivity in handling such a profoundly emotional story.

The station celebrated further success on the night as The Midlands Today Show won Radio Moment of the Year, only the second local radio programme ever to achieve the accolade.

Elsewhere, Joe’s legacy continues to inspire. At the GALA Awards 2025, the Joe Drennan Young Trailblazer Award was presented to Jenny Maguire, ensuring that his passion for truth and justice lives on through the next generation of storytellers.