Beloved series Malcolm in the Middle reboot introduces non-binary sibling

Nearly 20 years after its original finale, Malcolm in the Middle just returned with a new four-episode reboot. The original series ended in 2006 with a memorable twist: Lois was revealed to be pregnant. Now, in Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, which premiered on April 10, viewers are introduced to Kelly, Lois and Hal’s sixth child, a non-binary teenager.

Malcolm in the Middle first aired in 2000 and quickly became one of the most successful American sitcoms of all time. The show follows Malcolm, an exceptionally intelligent child, and his dysfunctional family as they navigate the quirky relationships within their unusual lives. The show won a total of seven Emmy Awards, and its legacy continues to influence TV comedy to this day.

The newest addition to the family, Kelly, is played by Vaughan Murrae, who is non-binary and has previously portrayed similar roles in both film and television. In the new miniseries, Murrae’s character is similar to Malcolm’s, both being smart and independent, in contrast to the typical chaos of the rest of the family.

In the first episode of the show’s revival, the parents’ 40th wedding anniversary prompts a reunion between Malcolm, Kelly, and their other siblings, officially introducing the character to the audience.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair‘s creator, Linwood Boomer, and his wife, executive producer Tracy Katsky, have addressed how the inclusion of a non-binary character is important to families like theirs. Katsky explains that “it’s a really important thing” for LGBTQ+ representation to include characters who have dynamic personalities that exist beyond their queerness.

Beyond Kelly, the reboot also sees the return of Malcolm’s friend Stevie, now portrayed as an openly gay man. Stevie lives with his partner and their adopted child, further expanding the show’s positive queer representation.

All four episodes of Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair are now available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.