Trans+ Pride Cork to return in 2026 with march calling for healthcare and inclusion

Trans+ Pride Cork is set to make its triumphant return to the Rebel County with a powerful 2026 march to demand improved healthcare, expanded legal rights and better inclusion for all in Ireland.

The first-ever trans Pride in Cork took place in 2022, when a rally spearheaded by local activists kicked off outside Cork City Library. The local community and allies gathered in solidarity to march against rising anti-trans rhetoric and violence worldwide.

Since then, Trans+ Pride Cork has grown stronger each year, attracting higher numbers of participants to celebrate the community and protest a number of issues, including the lack of adequate trans healthcare in Ireland.

Announcing the 2026 date on social media, Trans+ Pride Cork said the event will take place on July 4, with more details about times, route, and theme to come soon. This year’s rally is set to kick off at the Grand Parade Library and will take participants through the streets of the city in protest and celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trans+ Pride Cork (@transpridecork)

“The past year has seen further declines in the quality of trans healthcare in Ireland, including the estimated waiting list for access to HRT almost doubling to 18 years,” Trans+ Pride Cork shared in their social media message.

“Additionally, approaching 11 years on from the Gender Recognition Act, non-binary people are still unable to access legal gender recognition.”

In a statement shared with GCN, Trans+ Pride Cork added, “When we march on 4th July in Cork, we are marching for trans people in Cork and across Ireland for expanded legal rights, improved access to healthcare, and a ban on conversion practices.

“We are also marching in solidarity with our community in Hungary and in other countries across Europe and the world who continue to face rollbacks in legal protections because of how they identify and who they love.

“Allies, such as Mammies for Trans Rights, have played a key role in the growth of Trans+ Pride Cork in recent years, helping us grow our attendance from fewer than 200 people in our first year, to almost 1,000 in recent years.

“Let’s make this year the biggest Trans+ Pride Cork ever and join us on 4th July in Cork – all allies are welcome to be part of this day with us.”

This year, Pride celebrations in the Rebel County are set to be bigger than ever as the city will also host a festival in August. The event is organised by Cork Community Pride, a volunteer-led, grassroots group that was formed after the company behind Cork Pride Festival, Cork LGBT+ Pride CLG, went into liquidation last year.