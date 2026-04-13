Hungary votes out anti-LGBTQ+ Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in landslide victory for opposition

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, whose party introduced a series of anti-LGBTQ+ policies over its 16 years in power, has been voted out, following the landslide victory of opposition leader Péter Magyar at the election.

Turnout at Hungary’s latest election was a record high for the country, exceeding 77%. Magyar’s party, Tisza, won 138 of 199 seats in parliament, securing a two-thirds majority while Orbán’s Fidesz got 55 seats. This was a crucial election for the country, as it ends what has been described as Orbán’s “illiberal democracy”.

During Orbán’s time in office, his party faced several disputes with the European Union over rule of law concerns, authoritarianism and democratic backsliding. Funding from EU institutions was partially frozen during Orbán’s tenure.

Orbán’s party also introduced legislation curbing the rights of LGBTQ+ people in the country, including a 2021 law banning the “promotion” of LGBTQ+ content to under-18s on the grounds of “child protection”. Moreover, in 2025, his party introduced a law prohibiting the LGBTQ+ community from holding Pride events and marches, a move that was met with widespread condemnation from the local and international community.

After the results of the election became clear on Sunday night, Viktor Orbán conceded defeat and called his opponent to congratulate him on the victory.

“The election results, though not yet final, are clear and understandable; for us, they are painful but unambiguous,” Orbán said in his concession speech. “We have not been entrusted with the responsibility and opportunity to govern.”

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the election results, stating that “Europe’s heart is beating stronger in Hungary tonight”.

“Hungary has chosen Europe. Europe has always chosen Hungary,” she added. “A country reclaims its European path. The Union grows stronger.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin congratulated Magyar, adding that he looks forward to working together to strengthen Ireland’s relations with Hungary.

Magyar is a pro-European conservative who has built his campaign around a promised “system change”. However, the Tisza leader hails from the same ideological camp as Orbán and, like him, Magyar opposes the country’s quick integration in the EU.

“My fellow Hungarians, we have done it!,” he told the crowd of supporters after his victory was announced. “Tonight, truth prevailed over lies.”

“Today, we won because Hungarians didn’t ask what their homeland could do for them – they asked what they could do for their homeland. You found the answer. And you followed through.”

On LGBTQ+ rights, Magyar hasn’t been very outspoken during his campaign. When the ruling party introduced the Pride ban in 2025, Magyar said the move was an attempt to distract attention from Hungarians who were suffering around the country. He also stated that, if elected, his party would protect the right to assembly.

However, campaigners have highlighted Magyar’s lack of outright support for LGBTQ+ rights. His campaign did not include significant changes to the anti-LGBTQ+ policies introduced by Orbán’s party over the years.