GALAS unveils shortlists for 2025 awards honouring Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community

The GALAS, Ireland’s annual awards honouring the LGBTQ+ community, has just unveiled the shortlists for 2025. Organised by the National LGBTQ+ Federation (NXF) and GCN, this year’s ceremony will take place in the Dublin Royal Convention Centre at the Radisson Blu Hotel on Saturday, October 4.

The annual sell-out event celebrates and acknowledges the contributions of individuals, companies and organisations to making Ireland and the world a better place for queer people everywhere. From rewarding LGBTQ+ people who give themselves for the greater good of the community, to allies who commit to fostering inclusion and equality, to entertainers, artists and culture-makers who contribute towards making queer Ireland a vibrant and exciting place to be, the awards ensure these heroes don’t go unsung.

The ceremony also serves as the main fundraiser for the NXF and GCN, ensuring the organisations can continue providing the community with a free and vital independent media resource, as has been the case for over 35 years.

Hosting the 2025 event will be the hilarious I’m Grand Mam duo, Pj Kirby and Kevin Twomey, who will be joined on the night by very special musical guests, Elaine Mai and Glória LGBT+ Choir. The dynamic hosts will guide audiences through 15 categories, encompassing activism, arts, allyship, events, sports and more, recognising the efforts made by those who work tirelessly towards a better future for LGBTQ+ people.

Each shortlisted individual or organisation has been nominated by the public, which formed an initial longlist. These longlists are then distributed to LGBTQ+ organisations throughout Ireland, which select four nominees for the shortlist. Shortlisted nominees are selected using the public’s reasons for nominating, as well as against clear criteria provided by the National LGBTQ+ Federation.

Speaking about the upcoming awards, NXF Chairperson Anna Nolan shared, “The shortlists for the 2025 GALAS reflect the extraordinary impact of people, organisations and groups who work tirelessly to uplift and support LGBTQ+ people across Ireland, in ways that don’t always get the recognition they deserve. They remind us that visibility, solidarity, and creativity remain powerful tools in building a fairer and more inclusive society. Their dedication speaks to the strength of our community and the allies who stand beside us. We are proud to honour these contributions, and I look forward to celebrating the courage, talent, and unwavering commitment to equality they represent at this year’s ceremony.”

GCN’s Managing Editor Stefano Pappalardo added, “We’re thrilled to unveil the shortlist for The GALAS 2025. This year’s shortlists highlight the efforts of individuals, groups and companies who drive real change for LGBTQ+ people in Ireland. Their work challenges prejudice, opens doors, and creates spaces where LGBTQ+ people can not only exist but thrive. Amid an increasingly hostile global political climate towards minorities, particularly migrants and trans folks, their passion and courage remind us not only that there is much to celebrate, but also much still to fight for. Huge congrats to everyone nominated and shortlisted. We look forward to celebrating with you all in October.”

Tickets for the 2025 edition of The GALAS are on sale now, here, and with just over a month to go until the highly anticipated event, the NXF and GCN are excited to announce the shortlist for each category as follows:

Community Organisation (Paid Staff)

Belong To

GOSHH (Gender, Orientation, Sexual Health and HIV)

LINQ Ireland

Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre

Community Organisation (Volunteer Staff)

Letterkenny Pride

LGBT+ Restorative Justice Campaign

Mayo Pride

Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin

Volunteer of the Year

Gemma Cooney

Jude Copeland

Mark Armstrong

Richie Fagan

Event of the Year

Dublin Dyke March 2025

GAZE International LGBTQIA Film Festival 2024

Queer Sheds / Faoin Tuath 2025

Roscommon Pride 2024

Joe Drennan LGBTQ+ Young Trailblazer

Eoin Murphy

Fiachra Kennedy

Jenny Maguire

Lavender Jane Gartlan

Sports

Cork Frontrunners & Briskwalkers

Fionn Collins

James Curry

Pink Ladies+ Hockey Club

Arts & Entertainment

Dublin Gay Men’s Chorus

Gearóid Farrelly & Stephen Vincent

Nazlı Yıldrım

The Wild Geeze

Noel Walsh HIV Activism

Bill Foley

Dr Erin Nugent

Poz Vibe Tribe

Rebecca Tallon de Havilland

LGBTQ+ Ally

Comhaltas na Mac Léinn, Ollscoil na Gaillimhe

Dr Claire O’Connell

Jeanne McDonagh

Mammies for Trans Rights

Outstanding Company (50+ Employees)

Catapult

Children’s Health Ireland

Crosscare

eBay

Outstanding Small Business (<50 Employees)

Adonis Flower Designers

Bombshell’s Pole

Entheos Ireland

Insight Matters

LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group

Aer Lingus Proud Flies

EY Unity Network

INTO LGBT+ Teachers’ Group

Pride@Accenture

Emerging Journalist

Azmia Riaz

Christine O’Mahony

Conor O’Carroll

Mia Poland

Person of the Year

Dave Thomas

Jenny Maguire

Lynda Sheridan

Paula Fagan

International Activist

Joya Sikder

Viktória Radványi

Tickets for the 2025 edition of The GALAS are on sale now; this is always a sell-out event, so make sure you get yours before it’s too late!

Want to stay up to date with the latest LGBTQ+ news? Join our WhatsApp Channel here.