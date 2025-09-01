GALAS unveils shortlists for 2025 awards honouring Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community

The GALAS, Ireland’s annual awards honouring the LGBTQ+ community, has just unveiled the shortlists for 2025. Organised by the National LGBTQ+ Federation (NXF) and GCN, this year’s ceremony will take place in the Dublin Royal Convention Centre at the Radisson Blu Hotel on Saturday, October 4.
The annual sell-out event celebrates and acknowledges the contributions of individuals, companies and organisations to making Ireland and the world a better place for queer people everywhere. From rewarding LGBTQ+ people who give themselves for the greater good of the community, to allies who commit to fostering inclusion and equality, to entertainers, artists and culture-makers who contribute towards making queer Ireland a vibrant and exciting place to be, the awards ensure these heroes don’t go unsung.
The ceremony also serves as the main fundraiser for the NXF and GCN, ensuring the organisations can continue providing the community with a free and vital independent media resource, as has been the case for over 35 years.
Hosting the 2025 event will be the hilarious I’m Grand Mam duo, Pj Kirby and Kevin Twomey, who will be joined on the night by very special musical guests, Elaine Mai and Glória LGBT+ Choir. The dynamic hosts will guide audiences through 15 categories, encompassing activism, arts, allyship, events, sports and more, recognising the efforts made by those who work tirelessly towards a better future for LGBTQ+ people.
Each shortlisted individual or organisation has been nominated by the public, which formed an initial longlist. These longlists are then distributed to LGBTQ+ organisations throughout Ireland, which select four nominees for the shortlist. Shortlisted nominees are selected using the public’s reasons for nominating, as well as against clear criteria provided by the National LGBTQ+ Federation.
Speaking about the upcoming awards, NXF Chairperson Anna Nolan shared, “The shortlists for the 2025 GALAS reflect the extraordinary impact of people, organisations and groups who work tirelessly to uplift and support LGBTQ+ people across Ireland, in ways that don’t always get the recognition they deserve. They remind us that visibility, solidarity, and creativity remain powerful tools in building a fairer and more inclusive society. Their dedication speaks to the strength of our community and the allies who stand beside us. We are proud to honour these contributions, and I look forward to celebrating the courage, talent, and unwavering commitment to equality they represent at this year’s ceremony.”
GCN’s Managing Editor Stefano Pappalardo added, “We’re thrilled to unveil the shortlist for The GALAS 2025. This year’s shortlists highlight the efforts of individuals, groups and companies who drive real change for LGBTQ+ people in Ireland. Their work challenges prejudice, opens doors, and creates spaces where LGBTQ+ people can not only exist but thrive. Amid an increasingly hostile global political climate towards minorities, particularly migrants and trans folks, their passion and courage remind us not only that there is much to celebrate, but also much still to fight for. Huge congrats to everyone nominated and shortlisted. We look forward to celebrating with you all in October.”
Tickets for the 2025 edition of The GALAS are on sale now, here, and with just over a month to go until the highly anticipated event, the NXF and GCN are excited to announce the shortlist for each category as follows:
Community Organisation (Paid Staff)
Belong To
GOSHH (Gender, Orientation, Sexual Health and HIV)
LINQ Ireland
Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre
Community Organisation (Volunteer Staff)
Letterkenny Pride
LGBT+ Restorative Justice Campaign
Mayo Pride
Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin
Volunteer of the Year
Gemma Cooney
Jude Copeland
Mark Armstrong
Richie Fagan
Event of the Year
Dublin Dyke March 2025
GAZE International LGBTQIA Film Festival 2024
Queer Sheds / Faoin Tuath 2025
Roscommon Pride 2024
Joe Drennan LGBTQ+ Young Trailblazer
Eoin Murphy
Fiachra Kennedy
Jenny Maguire
Lavender Jane Gartlan
Sports
Cork Frontrunners & Briskwalkers
Fionn Collins
James Curry
Pink Ladies+ Hockey Club
Arts & Entertainment
Dublin Gay Men’s Chorus
Gearóid Farrelly & Stephen Vincent
Nazlı Yıldrım
The Wild Geeze
Noel Walsh HIV Activism
Bill Foley
Dr Erin Nugent
Poz Vibe Tribe
Rebecca Tallon de Havilland
LGBTQ+ Ally
Comhaltas na Mac Léinn, Ollscoil na Gaillimhe
Dr Claire O’Connell
Jeanne McDonagh
Mammies for Trans Rights
Outstanding Company (50+ Employees)
Catapult
Children’s Health Ireland
Crosscare
eBay
Outstanding Small Business (<50 Employees)
Adonis Flower Designers
Bombshell’s Pole
Entheos Ireland
Insight Matters
LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group
Aer Lingus Proud Flies
EY Unity Network
INTO LGBT+ Teachers’ Group
Pride@Accenture
Emerging Journalist
Azmia Riaz
Christine O’Mahony
Conor O’Carroll
Mia Poland
Person of the Year
Dave Thomas
Jenny Maguire
Lynda Sheridan
Paula Fagan
International Activist
Joya Sikder
Viktória Radványi
Tickets for the 2025 edition of The GALAS are on sale now; this is always a sell-out event, so make sure you get yours before it’s too late!
