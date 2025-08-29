CMAT releases new album EURO-COUNTRY and declares all her fans are "Irish or lesbians"

Irish singer-songwriter CMAT, otherwise known as Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, has released her newest album, EURO-COUNTRY, in the run-up to her accompanying UK and Ireland tour. Known for her witty lyricism and disarming candour, the self-styled “global pop star” is once again merging humour, heartbreak and sharp cultural commentary in her latest work.

The title single provides a poignant entry point into the album. With its lush, country-pop textures, the track reflects on the social and emotional fallout of Ireland’s post-Celtic Tiger crash years of economic instability and personal struggles that shaped a generation. CMAT delivers an unflinching artistic statement, confronting the hollow promises of the boom years.

Yet the record, CMAT’s third, is not solely political. It is also highly personal, examining body shaming, gaslighting within the music industry, and her own attempts at self-improvement, even jokingly, through her ongoing struggle to soften her dislike of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver. Tracks such as Lord, Let That Tesla Crash, written in memory of a friend, as well as Running/Planning, reveal her ability to fuse devastating honesty with dark humour.

Speaking in an interview with Dazed, the bisexual artist mused on her cult following, noting with typical wit: “All CMAT fans are in Stoke Newington. They’re all there, or in Hackney, and they’re all Irish or lesbians.” But besides the jokes, she shared her genuine wish for connection through her newly released songs. “I hope anyone who’s gone through the things I sing about can find something in the songs that helps them, even in the smallest way,” she said.

CMAT’s EURO-COUNTRY tour begins in North America in September, before she plays shows across the UK throughout October. She ends the year with a show in Dublin’s 3Arena on December 5.

On March 7, 2026, CMAT will head to Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange, followed by dates at the Brighton Centre (March 9), Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse (March 12), and London’s Alexandra Palace (March 13). The run concludes with two major outdoor Irish shows: St Anne’s Park, Dublin, on May 30, and Virgin Media Park, Cork, on June 20.

