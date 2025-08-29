Importance of LGBTQ+ inclusion highlighted at Pride At Work conference in Dublin

The annual Pride At Work conference returned on Thursday, August 28, to facilitate important conversations regarding diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). The event took place in The Convention Centre Dublin, offering a jam-packed programme of speeches, presentations and panel discussions.

Proceedings kicked off with a keynote from Ailbhe Smyth. She spoke about how LGBTQ+ activism in the workplace has evolved over time, and condemned Donald Trump’s attacks on DEI programmes. “Equality is not an ideological agenda. Equality is a human right,” she shared.

Next was the first panel discussion of the day, entitled ‘10 four 10’. 2025 marks four momentous anniversaries in the journey towards equality for LGBTQ+ people and their families: the Marriage Referendum, Gender Recognition, the Family and Children Relationships Act, and the removal of the conscience clause. In this session, the panel discussed how life changed for LGBTQ+ folk and Irish society in 10 minutes, 10 months and 10 years after those momentous changes, while also considering what comes next.

Moderator Ruadhán Ó Críodáin, the Executive Director of ShoutOut, was joined by Chair of Dublin Pride Phillipa Ryder, TENI Operations Manager Aisling Dolan, and Belong To’s Senior Partnership and Diversity Manager Caroline Flynn. Together, they recalled the day of the Marriage Referendum and discussed what it means for LGBTQ+ couples in Ireland.

The panel also talked about the global rollback on trans rights since the Gender Recognition Act, with Aisling Dolan noting that Ireland is in a unique geographical position between the US and UK. In those countries, anti-trans rhetoric is strong, but we have not followed suit here.

Following that panel was a presentation on AI and its impact on LGBTQ+ workers. Dr Gareth Murphy, Head of Industrial Relations and Campaigns at the Financial Services Union (FSU), spoke about how prejudice can be locked into AI tools, as well as the environmental impact of the technology and the need to regulate it.

The second panel of the day was on Recruitment, Retention, Reputation and Risk. It looked at the benefits of being known as an inclusive employer, with experts offering advice on best practice when recruiting.

The next panel, ‘Supporting Your Colleagues, Our Community, and The Cause’, was moderated by Co-CEO of Dublin Pride Jamie Kenny, who was joined by CEO of LGBT Ireland Anne Byrne, CEO of Outhouse Oisín O’Reilly, TENI’s Community Engagement Officer Saoirse Mackin, and Insight Matters’ Dil Wickremasinghe. This was followed by the final session on Pride in the Public Service. The panel was led by the Proud to Work for Ireland Network, as participants reflected on the evolution of the civil service and the importance of its commitment to DEI.

After the Pride At Work conference, attendees headed to an after-party in Café en Seine, where they enjoyed a complimentary cocktail on arrival courtesy of Diageo.

@gcnmag We had the absolute pleasure of attending the Pride At Work conference in Dublin on Thursday August 28 – come along with us and take a peek! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ #PrideAtWork #Pride #LGBTQactivism ♬ original sound – GCN

