CMAT announces biggest Irish headline shows ahead of album release

Bisexual icon CMAT has announced her biggest Irish headline shows to date, as she gears up to tour across Ireland and the UK. Tickets are set to go on general sale on August 28. However, Mastercard holders will get a chance to access pre-sale tickets starting from 10am on Tuesday, August 26.

Born in Meath, Irish singer-songwriter CMAT rose to fame after releasing her debut album If My Wife New I’d Be Dead in 2022 to widespread acclaim. Having earned a steady fanbase amongst Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community, she once claimed: “I’m making music for the girls and the gays, that’s it.”

Between five-star reviews and TV appearances such as on the Graham Norton Show, CMAT’s fame seems to be skyrocketing. The 29-year-old was also named on Forbes magazine’s prestigious 30 Under 30 list for Entertainment across Europe and recognised as one of the “most talented and influential” individuals.

After performing at the likes of Glastonbury, Primavera, and All Together Now this summer, CMAT has now announced what she described as her “biggest shows ever” in a social media post shared on August 22. Starting on March 7, 2026, at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh, the tour will take the Irish star across the UK, and back home with two final dates, one at Dublin’s St Anne’s Park on May 30 and another at Cork’s Virgin Media Park on June 20.

And what’s more, only one day after tickets for the tour go on general sale, CMAT’s third album, EURO-COUNTRY, will be available to stream or buy. Featuring singles such as ‘Running/Planning’, ‘The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station’ and ‘Take A Sexy Picture Of Me’, the album is set to be one of CMAT’s best works to date.

Speaking about the new record, the artist said: “EURO-COUNTRY is, I think, the best thing I have ever made. I felt halfway through recording it was the most important record I’ve made for myself… mainly because it was making me go crazy.

“I’m always going to make the work I want to make, because there is a little gremlin in my head that tells me if it’s sh*t. More than success, there’s a bigger gremlin that wants me to make music that’s really good. She’s brutal and has ruined my life at times, but she is the keeper of my life and she’s always right.”

