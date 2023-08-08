Fans get first look at Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott playing lovers in new queer film

Over a year ago, it was revealed that the two Irish favourites Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott were set to star in director Andrew Haigh’s upcoming queer film All of Us Strangers. Now, fans just got a first glimpse at the film, as an image showing the two getting close has been released.

The snapshot displays Harry (Paul Mescal) with his arm casually draped around Adam (Andrew Scott) while they are in what looks like a bustling nightclub.

Although the image shared by Searchlight Pictures doesn’t reveal much, it does capture the duo appearing happy and at ease in each other’s presence, hinting at a profound camaraderie.

The film draws inspiration from the translated 1987 novel Strangers by Japanese author Taichi Yamada, and chronicles the bond between two men sharing a London tower block. While the original narrative unfolds in 1980s Tokyo, Andrew Haigh’s adaptation is set in contemporary London.

As the official synopsis reveals, “STRANGERS follows screenwriter Adam (Scott) who, on a solitary night in his nearly vacant tower block in modern London, has an unexpected encounter with enigmatic neighbour Harry (Mescal), disrupting the cadence of his routine. As Adam and Harry grow closer, Adam is drawn back to his childhood residence, unearthing the astonishing truth that his deceased parents (Foy and Bell) are both alive and unaged, resembling the day they passed over three decades earlier.”

In the novel, it initially appears that Adam’s romantic interest was intended as a woman – however, Strangers’ queer director Andrew Haigh has modified elements of the original plot to create space for Paul’s character in the film.

Joining Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal in the cast are Claire Foy and Jamie Bell, taking on the role of Adams’s weirdly youthful parents. The film is due to be released in theatres on December 22.

This first-look image has already made fans more than excited to see Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott play lovers in this new promising film. One of them shared the picture on social media, commenting: “I don’t know anything about these films but that image of Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal embracing has sent me a little feral in the mind!”

Someone else wrote, “Oh my god a gay film feat Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal? A fever dream.”

“andrew scott and paul mescal together will KILL me you don’t understand what they do to me,” said another fan.