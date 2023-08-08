Galway Pride kicks off 2023 celebrations promising stunning lineup of events

Galway Community Pride 2023 is back with a jam-packed week of celebrations catering for the entire LGBTQ+ family. Whether you’re a culture vulture or a dancing queen, this year’s lineup promises to get everyone’s rainbow flag flying.

Running daily from 12-5pm until Saturday, August 12, Áras na nGael will be hosting a beautiful exhibition of work by LGBTQ+ artists, while AMACH! LGBTI+ Galway will be displaying the Galway’s Rainbow Pride exhibition, marking 40 years of the city’s queer history. The exhibition will be held at PorterShed on Market Street, with opening times varying throughout the week. For more information, check out the Galway Pride website.

AMACH! has also teamed up with the Galway Rape Crisis Centre and Sexual Health West to host an exciting Community Hub where you can find out about community supports, activities, groups, and more. They’ll also be providing a drop-in rapid HIV and Syphilis testing service as part of the hub throughout the week. The community hub will run at PorterShed at the same times as the archive exhibition.

The festival has plenty of accessible events lined up, including a discussion on Neurodivergent Representation in Animation on Wednesday and a Disability Space taking place online on Thursday.

The schedule also includes safe spaces for diversity in the community, with a Trans & Non-Binary Safe Space and Queer BIPOC Open Mic Night both taking place on Friday, August 11.

If you fancy a sober night out, be sure to check out the Gaylí with Sober Sallys on Thursday.

But if you’re in the mood for some debauchery and looking for an alternative to the gorgeous queens who’ll be hosting many of the week’s festivities, don’t forget to get your fill of dapper dandies and killer kings with the Jezebel Jocks at The Rowing Club on Friday night.

As always, Saturday will see the main event, with the 2023 Galway Community Pride Parade kicking off at 12pm. It will be followed by the annual Family Picnic and Sober Paint & Sip with Babes without Beers at Fr. Burke Park from 1–6pm. Furthermore, there’ll be a Yard Party party at Áras na nGael from 1pm and a Rainbow Umbrella Market at Massimo between 2-6pm.

With plenty more fabulous events taking place throughout the week, this year promises to be the biggest and best Galway Pride ever, so get out and show your community what it means to be proud!