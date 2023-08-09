Galway community rallies against anti-LGBTQ+ library protestors

On the afternoon of Tuesday, August 8, Galway citizens gathered together in support of a local library, which was being targeted by anti-LGBTQ+ protestors. The small group, who have become somewhat infamous for travelling around Ireland opposing the availability of certain queer books, arrived at the facility in Portumna by boat as part of what they call their “Sovereign Voyage”.

In videos posted online, the agitators can be seen arguing with staff and members of the public, including a priest, who they called a “heretic”. They continued to make inaccurate claims about the content of certain reading materials, and later unveiled a banner outside the property, which read, “There are only two genders”.

In response, a number of locals immediately confronted the protestors, telling them that they are not welcome in the town.

Well done to the people of Portumna for standing up for their library & their LGBTQ+ community. The homophobia, misogyny & sectarianism flowed out of Heasman today. On every stop they have been opposed by locals & their hate has been drawn out bit by bit. #handsoffourlibraries — King Olaf (@scbbyrbbt) August 8, 2023

Steven Foster, Western Chairperson of LGBTQ+ faith group, Amach le Dia, told Galway Beo, “I was disgusted by the behaviour of these individuals earlies. In each of their interactions with the library and locals, they had very narrow narratives.

“Their protest is supposedly about gender, but they were not interested in having a conversation about the diversity and needs of ordinary people. Countless thousands suffer shame in our country because of those who try to narrow humanity into their own expectations,” he continued.

“We have an awful legacy of treatment in our society towards those who don’t fit particular ideals in regard to gender, sexuality, race and otherwise. The last thing we need is thugs narrowing the conversation and preventing us from dealing with very important and sensitive discussions relating very personally to many people’s lives,” Foster concluded.

So proud of the people of Cork, Limerick, East Clare & Portumna for standing up to the fascists! Ireland is a country full of good loving people. Love will always triumph over hate 🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️#Pride2023 #libraries #LGBTQ — Stevie Dermody (@StevieD40016975) August 8, 2023

This is the latest anti-LGBTQ+ library protest to take place in Ireland, happening as Galway celebrates its 2023 Pride festival. Just days ago, the same extremist group targeted a facility in Limerick, but was met with organised resistance from the local community, which ultimately outnumbered and turned the agitators away.

Other examples from throughout the year can be seen in Dublin, Cork and Kerry, with experts saying that the protestors are employing tactics which first emerged in the US. Furthermore, it is being reported that many of the agitators are flying in from the UK, and are linked to British far-right groups.