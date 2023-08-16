Police release footage of suspect in London homophobic stabbing

Police have released an image of the suspect they are trying to identify in connection with the homophobic attack that took place in London, where two men were stabbed outside popular queer venue Two Brewers. Scotland Yard is asking anyone with information to come forward and help with the investigation.

The attack happened on August 13 at around 10:15pm, when two men aged in their 20s and 30s were reportedly stabbed outside of the popular South London LGBTQ+ bar on Clapham High Street. The two men were taken to hospital and treated for their injuries, before being discharged.

The Metropolitan Police, who are treating the incident as a homophobic attack, are now actively searching for the suspect. After launching an appeal for witnesses on August 14, the police released CCTV footage of the assailant, asking for the public to help identify the man. The image, taken outside the London venue at the time of the homophobic attack, shows the suspect in a grey hoodie and a Nike t-shirt, wearing a dark face covering.

In a statement released with the photo, Detective Chief Inspector Jivan Saib, from the Central South Command Unit, said: “I am asking the public to look at this image and see if they recognise this individual – it is vital that we identify and locate him as soon as possible.

“Officers have already collated witness accounts and scoured CCTV for evidence and this work remains ongoing,” Saib added. “I appreciate those who have come forward and spoken to police but would ask that if you were in the area and saw these events unfold, but have yet to contact us, then please do so.”

#APPEAL | Do you recognise this man? The image was taken from outside the Two Brewers venue at the time of the homophobic attack in Clapham. Anyone with any information 📞 police on 101 quote CAD 7198/13Aug.https://t.co/n3PofRvOQa — Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) August 15, 2023

Additional images were released in the afternoon of August 16, with the two new CCTV screenshots taken from a bus around 8:30pm on the day of the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Jivan Saib commented on these by saying: “These images provide a clearer picture of the person we need to identify and locate following this shocking attack. I would urge people to look at these images – do you know this man? Do you recognise the clothes he is wearing? If you can help identify him then please get in touch.”

We have issued new images of a man we want to identify following a homophobic attack outside the Two Brewers in #Clapham. Do you recognise him? If you can help pls call 101 quote CAD7198/13Aug. Read more 👇https://t.co/CqlCZrZpYW pic.twitter.com/wNPPFn5ZWl — Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) August 16, 2023

LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer (CLO) Hayley Jones similarly called on those with information relevant to the investigation to come forward, saying: “We understand some people from the LGBT+ community may not have the confidence to speak to police.

“My role was introduced to provide a dedicated LGBT+ point of contact to support the community and advise on investigations where homophobia and transphobia is a motive,” Jones explained. “You can contact me directly for advice and support, or to assist this investigation.”

This homophobic attack has sparked great concern among the LGBTQ+ community and allies, as well as causing shock for the two victims. One of the two men who were involved in the incident spoke out on social media in the aftermath, saying he had been left with questions on “what can lead to changing a person’s mind that much that they can feel it’s OK to attack anyone”.

He then added that what the incident had taught him “is that I could never, and have never be prouder, happier, or more comforted, by the community I am lucky enough to have as my LGBTQ+ family!!”

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Metropolitan Police on the UK number 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online. Moreover, to directly contact PC Hayley Jones call on 07825101104 or email [email protected].