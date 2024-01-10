Gabriel Attal makes history as France’s first openly gay Prime Minister

Gabriel Attal has made history by becoming France’s first openly gay Prime Minister. At just 34 years old, he is also the country’s youngest-ever head of government.

President Emmanuel Macron announced the appointment on Tuesday, January 9, with Attal replacing Élisabeth Borne, who resigned the day prior over a controversial immigration law.

The move comes at a time when Macron is facing increasing pressure from far-right opposition, with polls suggesting that Attal is one of the most popular politicians in the country. He will now be tasked with leading the French government into important European elections in June.

Addressing the new PM on social media, Macron wrote, “I know I can count on your energy and commitment”.

Cher @GabrielAttal, je sais pouvoir compter sur votre énergie et votre engagement pour mettre en œuvre le projet de réarmement et de régénération que j’ai annoncé. Dans la fidélité à l’esprit de 2017 : dépassement et audace. Au service de la Nation et des Français. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 9, 2024

Attal got his start in politics through an internship at the French National Assembly during the 2012 presidential campaign. Following that, he spent five years working as an advisor to the Minister of Health, and in the 2014 municipal elections, he emerged as one of the four Socialist Party councillors of Vanves and later took over the lead of the opposition.

He was elected to the National Assembly in 2018, and in the same year was appointed junior minister to the Minister of National Education and Youth, Jean-Michel Blanquer. At this time, he was also outed as gay by an old schoolmate, and later went public about his civil union with Stéphane Séjourné. It is unclear if the pair remain in a relationship.

From 2020 to 2022, Gabriel Attal was the government spokesperson under Prime Minister Jean Castex, and in May 2022, he became Minister of Public Action and Accounts. In July 2023, he then served as Minister of National Education and Youth and was responsible for banning the Muslim abaya dress in French state schools, boosting his popularity among conservative voters.

Merci Monsieur le Président pour votre confiance. Je mesure l’honneur qui m’est fait d’être nommé Premier ministre. Un cap : garder le contrôle de notre destin, libérer le potentiel français et réarmer notre pays. Au travail, avec force, humilité et sans tabou au service des… — Gabriel Attal (@GabrielAttal) January 9, 2024

During this week’s handover ceremony, the new Prime Minister shared that his goals include making security an “absolute priority”, as well as promoting values of “authority and respect of others”. He also committed to strengthening public services like school and healthcare systems, and pushing for “better controlling immigration”.

“I could read and hear it: the youngest president of the republic in history appoints the youngest prime minister in history. I want to see it only as the symbol of boldness and movement. It is also, and perhaps above all, a symbol of confidence in young people,” Attal stated.

Speaking outside his new residence at Hôtel de Matignon, he added, “France will never rhyme with decline, France rhymes with transformation, France rhymes with audacity.”