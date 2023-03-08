Community pays tribute to gay Dubliner Jordan Dunbar who sadly passed away

On Monday, March 7, beloved member of the Irish LGBTQ+ community, Jordan Dunbar, sadly passed away. The Dubliner first captured hearts six years ago when he appeared on the launch series of RTÉ’s First Dates, and he later went on to present My Yellow Brick Road for the national broadcaster.

Tributes have poured in on social media following the news, with COCO Content, the production company that worked closely with the 29-year-old, saying, “Our hearts are broken with the death of Jordan Dunbar, such a talented and beautiful person.”

The organisation described him as “a joy to work with,” adding, “it was a privilege to know him”.

RTÉ2 similarly tweeted, “We are very sad to hear of the death of Jordan Dunbar…A wonderful talent, gone far too young.”

My Yellow Brick Road released a statement, saying: “Jordan was full of life, love and fun and we would like to remember those happy days and celebrate his life.” It explained that the show was about “sharing life experiences and empowering each other” and issued an important reminder that “help is always at hand so please reach out and talk, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.”

Noel Sutton, a co-mentor on the series, said on his social media, “Today the world is an emptier place without you Jordan Stunbar, rest in Peace you absolute legend.”

Friends and LGBTQ+ community members also shared their sadness over Jordan’s death, describing him as a “beautiful person” and “bright spark”.

Desperately sad news. My mam used to love spending time with Jordan in Preen on Dame St. or Hillary in Ranelagh. Rest in peace. https://t.co/BOB7Y1RBQL — 🏳️‍⚧️ MILPOOL___ (@popepopemichael) March 7, 2023

“The cheekiest smile, always friendly, always supportive. Deepest sympathies to his friends and family. Always talk if you need it,” wrote performer, creative and broadcaster Paul Ryder.

This is tough! I remember celebrating Jordan’s 18th birthday on The Dragon. The cheekiest smile, always friendly, always supportive. Deepest sympathies to his friends and family. Always talk if you need it. ❤️ https://t.co/bbpXdEdyTM — Paul Ryder (@ItsPaulRyder) March 7, 2023

Twitter user @jamballam echoed this sentiment, expressing, “Really saddened to hear than an old friend from Dublin, Jordan Dunbar (or Stunbar, as he’s gone by for the better part of a decade) has passed away. Truly a fantastic & lovely human being who will be sorely missed”.

Really saddened to hear that an old friend from Dublin, Jordan Dunbar (or Stunbar, as he’s gone by for the better part of a decade) has passed away.

Truly a fantastic & lovely human being who will be sorely missed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9JNzvbRVXq — Jam (@jamballam) March 7, 2023

Similarly, Philip Kennedy remembered Jordan as “A wonderful, kind and funny soul who gave the warmest hugs”, adding, “I will miss seeing him on the scene.”

So very saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Jordan. A wonderful, kind and funny soul who gave the warmest hugs. I will miss seeing him on the scene. That’s two wonderful & talented gay men we have lost in our community this year – with in a matter of weeks. ❤️ https://t.co/pYO08KtfLx — Philip Kennedy (@PKTeaches) March 7, 2023

Another person close to him said, “what an honour it was to be your friend. You may have been the sugababes biggest fan, but I was yours”.

Jordan will continue to be lovingly remembered and missed by the LGBTQ+ community, as well as his relatives, including his mother Sharon, uncle Michael and dad Albert. Funeral arrangements are expected to be confirmed on the afternoon of Thursday, March 9, with family asking for donations in lieu of flowers to be given to Pieta House.

All at GCN wish to extend our deepest sympathies to all who had the honour of knowing Jordan. Rest in power.

If you have been affected by this story or are looking to reach out to someone for support, advice or just to talk, there are numerous services available for LGBTQ+ people, listed below, and many offer instant messaging support.

Samaritans

SpunOut.ie

LGBT Helplines

The Switchboard

Dublin Lesbian Line

Belong To

TENI

LGBTQI Pavee Point

Man2Man

HIV Ireland

Aware

Pieta House

Jigsaw

Mental Health Ireland

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

Garda Confidential Line