Israeli troops seize Gaza aid vessel with activists including Greta Thunberg

The Madleen, an aid vessel carrying a dozen international activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, has been intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters while en route to Gaza. The boat was part of a symbolic mission to raise awareness about severe food shortages in Gaza, carrying a small quantity of aid, including rice and baby formula.

The yacht set sail from the Sicilian port of Catania on June 1, travelling southeast through the Mediterranean, passing south of Greece and alongside Egypt’s coastline. Operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the Madleen was reportedly intercepted before entering Israeli territorial waters, with all 12 activists detained.

In a pre-recorded message released shortly after the incident, Thunberg stated: “If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters.”

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition shared further updates via Telegram, posting a photo of the activists wearing life jackets, hands raised, with the message: “SOS! The volunteers on Madleen have been kidnapped by Israeli forces.”

Among those on board were Rima Hassan, Yasemin Acar, Baptiste Andre, Omar Faiad, Pascal Maurieras, Yanis Mhamdi (all from France or Germany), Brazilian activist Thiago Avila, Turkish national Suayb Ordu, Spaniard Sergio Toribio, Dutch campaigner Mark van Rennes, and French activist Reva Viard.

Israel’s military had issued warnings in advance, stating it would “take whatever measures are necessary” to prevent the aid vessel from reaching Gaza. After seizing the vessel, the Israeli Foreign Ministry posted an image on social media showing the activists in life jackets being offered water and sandwiches.

The caption read: “All the passengers of the ‘selfie yacht’ are safe and unharmed. They were provided with sandwiches and water. The show is over.”

All the passengers of the ‘selfie yacht’ are safe and unharmed. They were provided with sandwiches and water. The show is over. pic.twitter.com/tLZZYcspJO — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 9, 2025

The Madleen is registered in the United Kingdom and flies the Red Ensign, the maritime flag used by British merchant vessels. Under international law, the UK government has a responsibility to ensure the safety of those aboard vessels flying its flag.

As of yet, the UK Foreign Office has not made any official statement regarding the seizure of the boat or the welfare of those on board. However, French officials have said the country will work to ensure the French citizens on the Madleen yacht will be returned to France safely.

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese has called on the UK to take immediate diplomatic action. “As the Madleen was reportedly intercepted and seized by Israeli forces in international waters, the UK Government must urgently seek full clarification and secure the immediate release of the vessel and its crew,” she stated.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition acknowledged the risk of Israeli interception but said the mission was vital in shedding light on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The boat is named after Madleen, Gaza’s first fisherwoman, as a suitable symbol of resistance and resilience.