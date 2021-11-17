GCN one of 42 organisations to receive LGBTI+ Community Services funding

GCN Magazine is delighted to be awarded funding under the 2021 LGBTI+ Community Services Funding Call. Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman T.D., unveiled the full list of awardees on Monday, with a total of 42 LGBTQ+ organisations and projects benefitting from the government initiative.

A total of €1.5 million was made available for the fund, with a maximum of €85,000 granted to each successful applicant. The purpose of the funding is to assist the development of rural community infrastructure to be inclusive and welcoming of LGBTQ+ people, address gaps in LGBTQ+ services, and support existing LGBTQ+ community organisations.

I'm delighted to announce €1.5m in funding today to 42 projects under the LGBTI+ Community Services Fund. 🏳️‍🌈 Community-based organisations play such an important role providing LGBTI+ services and promoting visibility & inclusion in cities, towns and villages across Ireland. https://t.co/Z4282wsfTH — Roderic O’Gorman TD (@rodericogorman) November 15, 2021

With the announcement, Minister O’Gorman stated: “The funding announced today follows last year’s successful funding call and the continuation of this funding will further improve access to services for LGBTI+ people, regardless of their age or where in the country they live. I am delighted to provide funding of €1.5 million to support 42 organisations across Ireland.”

He continued by saying: “The 2021 LGBTI+ Community Services Funding Call is an important element in achieving the overall objective of the National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy and in supporting the Government’s objective to build a fairer and more inclusive society.

“Positive visibility and increased non-stereotypical representation of LGBTI+ identities is vital to support long-term attitudinal change. Supporting these organisations have an increased importance at a time when many LGBTI+ people may feel disconnected from their community. I am confident that these projects will be successful in ensuring members continue to feel included and supported into 2022.”

Great to see @EmpowerFingal awarded €8,415, which will help them to meet the needs of LGBTI+ people in D15. Empower has done really great work in supporting our community's wellbeing during COVID-19, through its unemployment, education, social inclusion and wraparound supports. https://t.co/9QbX16y1dg — Roderic O’Gorman TD (@rodericogorman) November 15, 2021

GCN is very excited to be sharing more details on the project which this new funding is going towards in the coming weeks.

The full list of organisations successful under the 2021 LGBTI+ Community Services Funding Call can be found here.