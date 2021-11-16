Midlands LGBT+ Project secures €46K in government funding

The Midlands LGBT+ Project has secured funding amounting to €46,475 from a government scheme. The 2021 LGBT+ Community Services Funding Call was created by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, and awarded grants to 42 queer organisations across Ireland.

A total of €1.5million was designated to this fund, and successful organisations, such as the Midlands LGBT+ Project, were able to receive as much as €85,000 each. The money is to be used to develop rural communities’ infrastructure to be inclusive and welcoming of LGBTQ+ people, address gaps in LGBTQ+ services, and support existing LGBTQ+ community organisations.

The Midlands LGBT+ Project officially launched in September of this year as an adult support service aiming to reduce isolation in the midlands and rural Ireland for LGBTQ+ people, particularly in Laois, Offaly, and Kildare. They run support groups and social groups, and their launch event even featured fantastic performances from Irish drag icons Paul Ryder, Phil T Gorgeous, Angelica Starr, Pixie Woo and Veda.

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Groman, said: “The funding follows last year’s successful funding call and the continuation of this funding will further improve access to services for LGBTI+ people, regardless of their age or where in the country they live.

“I am delighted to provide funding of €1.5 million to support 42 organisations across Ireland.”

He added that the 2021 funding call is an important asset for helping the government achieve the overall objective of the National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy.

“Positive visibility and increased non-stereotypical representation of LGBTI+ people may feel disconnected from their community. I am confident that these projects will be successful in ensuring members continue to feel included and supported into 2022.”

Local Minister for State, Pippa Hackett, welcomed this funding, commending the organisation “on working to reach LGBT+ people in rural Ireland.” She attended the launch of the Midlands Laois LGBT+ Project (formerly the Laois LGBT+ Project) which took place earlier this year.

A real (and unexpected) honour to help cut the ribbon at the opening of the Midlands LGBT+ Project in Portlaoise. This project is supporting LGBT+ adults in Laois, Offaly, Kildare and surrounding areas, and is doing some amazing work. — Pippa Hackett, September 11, 2021

To find out more about the Midlands LGBT+ Project, visit their website or Facebook page.