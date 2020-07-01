GCN and TENI proudly present The Road To Recognition: The 5th Anniversary of Gender Recognition in Ireland 

On July 15, 2015, Ireland made history by passing progressive Gender Recognition legislation. GCN and TENI are proud to be marking the fifth anniversary of that momentous occasion with The Road to Recognition – a very special live broadcast.

Ireland became the fourth country in the world to specifically introduce legislation based on self-determination, removing all medical criteria from the legal recognition process for those over 18.

Co-presented by TENI and GCN and proudly supported by Trans at Google, The Road To Recognition will take place on Saturday, July 11, 7.30 – 9pm live on YouTube and Facebook. Your host for the evening is the fabulous Alexis Riva, who in February was named LGBT+ Digital Change Maker at the GALAS Awards.

“I am beyond excited and honoured to be hosting this live celebration, I am also excited to bring recognition to the amazing people that have fought for so many years, and rejoice in something that has improved the lives of so many transgender people in Ireland for five years now. Expect to laugh, cry and be euphoric as this is our day. Five years of Gender Recognition!!” Alexis Riva

Chair of TENI, Sara R Phillips, shared:

“Respect and recognition are important for all of us, not just for the trans community. We are all the arbiters of our own identity and being recognised for who you are is fundamental to our very being. Five years after the enactment of the Gender Recognition Act 2015, Ireland is a beacon of hope for trans people around the world. We have shown that all the scaremongering and false narratives currently spouted, both in the media and on social media, by those who oppose equality and respect are untrue. Ireland stands proud as it respects our trans citizens. But the legislation remains flawed until everyone is included. Under 16’s and people who identify as non-binary must be given recognition, and we will not stop campaigning until they have. Let us celebrate the fifth anniversary of this momentous achievement and how far we have come, but remember – Gender Recognition should be for all.”

Alexis will talk to key players in the campaign and the trans activists who fought tirelessly for decades. Live guests will include the inimitable Dr Lydia Foy, Michael Farrell, Former TENI CEO Broden Giambrone, Chair of TENI Sara R Phillips, and veteran trans activist Clare Farrell to name but a few.

There will be contributions from a diverse range of trans activists and allies and performances from the cream of LGBT+ artists in Ireland.

In the run-up to the broadcast on Saturday, July 11, we’re asking you to share your own #GenderRec5YearsOn on social media; your recollections from that time, photographs, videos, and the moments that made an impact. It wasn’t all rosy, but our resilience got us through it, and we need to draw from that well now, not just for our LGBT+ community, but for our society as a whole.

Join us on GCN’s YouTube channel or Facebook page on Saturday, July 11 from 7 30 pm for this special live event.